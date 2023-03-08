Open in App
Team uniforms for the 2023 World Baseball Classic

By ESPN Staff,

3 days ago

Baseball fans worldwide can rejoice. The World Baseball Classic is back after a six-year hiatus. The tournament begins Wednesday in Taiwan, which is still Tuesday in the United States. This year, 20 teams, an increase from 16 in previous iterations, are vying for a chance to hoist the championship trophy.

The four host cities for this year's event are Taichung, Taiwan; Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami. The Miami Marlins ' home stadium, loanDepot Park, is the location for the World Baseball Classic semifinals and final .

With MLB players eligible to compete in the World Baseball Classic, several of the league's top players will participate . Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will play for Japan, while his teammate Mike Trout will suit up for Team USA. Mookie Betts (USA), Juan Soto (Dominican Republic), Vladimir Guerrero Jr . (Dominican Republic) Ronald Acuna Jr . (Venezuela), Francisco Lindor (Puerto Rico), Alex Verdugo (Mexico) and Freddie Freeman (Canada) are other notable names from MLB playing in the tourney.

Each team and its players dressed for the occasion with impressive uniform combinations. Here is a look at what the teams will be wearing for the World Baseball Classic.

Australia

China

Chinese Taipei

Cuba

Czech Republic

Dominican Republic

Great Britain

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands



Puerto Rico

Venezuela

United States

