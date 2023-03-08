Critic: Siemens Mobility deal latest example of tax dollar winners, losers

(The Center Square) – North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize a global rail vehicle manufacturer by more than $5.6 million to create about 500 jobs, an incentive critics contend “exposes multiple key problems with state government’s approach to targeted tax incentives.”

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper touted the deal with Siemens Mobility on Tuesday he said would create 506 jobs in Lexington, where the global rail company will invest $220 million in a “carbon neutral facility” to serve East Coast markets.

The arrangement comes with a Job Development Investment Grant approved by the Economic Investment Committee that will reimburse Siemens up to $5,636,700 over a dozen years if the company meets job creation and investment targets.

Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst at the John Locke Foundation, argues “this latest announcement exposes multiple key problems with state government’s approach to targeted tax incentives.

“First, the government is choosing to help a company that aligns with the governor’s ‘clean energy’ policy priorities. It’s a clear case of state government using tax dollars to pick winners and losers,” Kokai said. “The losers are all the other businesses and individual taxpayers who will pick up the tab for the tax break offered to Siemens Mobility. The ‘losers’ don’t fit the narrative of the type of business Governor Cooper wants to promote.”

Kokai contends the reported impact of the incentive is also misleading.

“To most people, $5.6 million spread over 12 years is big money. For a large global company with decades of history and tens of thousands of employees, less than $500,000 a year means something different,” he said. “It’s not realistic to think that this grant actually convinced the company to bring its plant to Davidson County rather than locating elsewhere.

“It’s a case of the government trying to claim credit for its incentive, when the company likely focused on other issues – including the state’s overall falling tax burden and improving regulatory climate – when making its siting choice.”

Siemens Mobility reported more than 38,000 employees worldwide, and about 4,000 in the U.S., in the 2022 fiscal year. Its advanced manufacturing center in North Carolina will involve multiple buildings on the 200-acre site, which will also include more than 11,000 feet of rail track. The company plans to manufacture passenger rail vehicles in Lexington.

The average salary for the 506 jobs expected to be created will be $51,568, which is marginally better than the Davidson County average of $49,956. The cost to taxpayers equates to roughly $11,139 per job, if they materialize.

Kokai pointed out they often do not.

“The governor expects 500 new jobs from this announcement. We’ll see,” he said. “The state has a poor track record of predicting accurately when it comes to these targeted tax giveaways.”

Data from an October Economic Development Grant Report shows that out of the 384 Job Investment Development Grants announced between 2003 and the summer of 2022, only 37 had been completed through the end of December 2020. Another 183 were currently active, while 85 were terminated with some funds dispersed, 68 were terminated with no funds dispersed, and 11 had withdrawn.

Only 37 grants completed grant terms and closed with funds dispersed, according to the report.