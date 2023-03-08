Man accused of fatally shooting man inside Uniontown bar; 2nd suspect remains unknown

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of fatally shooting another man inside a Uniontown bar early Wednesday morning.

A double-fatal shooting took place at the Sails Inn at 277 N. Gallatin Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Uniontown police identified the victims as Tommy Stargell Jr., 28, and Darrell Gregg, 32.

According to a criminal complaint, Daryl Truley Jr. has been identified as the suspect accused of shooting and killing Gregg.

There is currently no suspect in Stargell’s death, officials said.

Channel 11 spoke with Stargell’s mother, Lasha Gibson.

“This hurts deep. Tommy was my only son,” Gibson said. “How do you come back from something like this? How do you live life day by day knowing your baby boy is gone?”

Police tell Channel 11 they are going through surveillance footage and talking to witnesses.

“It looks like they were all together and some type of altercation — we haven’t determined what that is yet — broke out and we do believe there was two guns involved,” said Uniontown Police Lt. Thomas Kolencik. “We don’t know if one shooter caused both of the deceased or if there was more than one shooter. One shooter did leave after the incident. We’re still actively looking for him.”

