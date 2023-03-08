Open in App
Uniontown, PA
See more from this location?
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man accused of fatally shooting man inside Uniontown bar; 2nd suspect remains unknown

By Taylor Spirito,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVGHK_0lC6CoYh00

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of fatally shooting another man inside a Uniontown bar early Wednesday morning.

A double-fatal shooting took place at the Sails Inn at 277 N. Gallatin Avenue around 12:30 a.m.

Uniontown police identified the victims as Tommy Stargell Jr., 28, and Darrell Gregg, 32.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 2 men shot, killed inside Uniontown bar identified

According to a criminal complaint, Daryl Truley Jr. has been identified as the suspect accused of shooting and killing Gregg.

There is currently no suspect in Stargell’s death, officials said.

Channel 11 spoke with Stargell’s mother, Lasha Gibson.

“This hurts deep. Tommy was my only son,” Gibson said. “How do you come back from something like this? How do you live life day by day knowing your baby boy is gone?”

Police tell Channel 11 they are going through surveillance footage and talking to witnesses.

“It looks like they were all together and some type of altercation — we haven’t determined what that is yet — broke out and we do believe there was two guns involved,” said Uniontown Police Lt. Thomas Kolencik. “We don’t know if one shooter caused both of the deceased or if there was more than one shooter. One shooter did leave after the incident. We’re still actively looking for him.”

TRENDING NOW:

  • 1 person injured, 30 homes damaged in explosion in New Castle
  • Massive boulder falls onto roadway in Jefferson Hills, road closed indefinitely
  • Dates for dill-icious Picklesburgh 2023 revealed
  • VIDEO: Plans to rehabilitate Swindell Bridge moving forward
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 0
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local Uniontown, PA newsLocal Uniontown, PA
    Family holds vigil for man shot, killed in Uniontown
    Uniontown, PA10 hours ago
    2 men shot, killed inside Uniontown bar identified
    Uniontown, PA4 days ago
    2 men shot, killed inside Pa. bar: reports
    Uniontown, PA4 days ago
    Most Popular newsMost Popular
    Pittsburgh man accused of allegedly beating pregnant girlfriend
    Pittsburgh, PA21 hours ago
    West Homestead Police looking for suspect in Waterfront Costco theft
    West Homestead, PA22 hours ago
    Channel 11 Exclusive: Man shot, killed in McKeesport last week was confidential informant
    Mckeesport, PA1 day ago
    Local man facing arson charges taken into custody in Denver after anonymous tip
    Denver, CO1 day ago
    Police: 3 kids fearing Brackenridge woman's drunken tirade locked themselves in attic
    Brackenridge, PA23 hours ago
    2-hour standoff ends with man's arrest in Hill District
    Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
    2 people hospitalized after car crashes into PRT bus in East Liberty
    Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
    Pair caught in alleged theft spree in South Hills Village area
    Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
    Police Identify Suspect in Farmington Township Burglary
    Greenville, PA1 day ago
    Arnold police say heroin, cocaine, crack found during traffic stop; 2 men face felony charges
    New Kensington, PA1 day ago
    Police advising residents to lock car doors after recent string of South Hills break-ins
    Bridgeville, PA1 day ago
    Pittsburgh man wanted on 5 warrants nabbed by sheriff's office
    Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
    INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE CALLED FOR DISTURBANCE AT IHS
    Indiana, PA1 day ago
    Car narrowly misses house in late night rollover crash in Shaler Township
    Shaler Township, PA14 hours ago
    Two hurt after crash involving PRT bus in Larimer
    Pittsburgh, PA23 hours ago
    Student stabbed during incident at Penn Hills High School
    Penn Hills, PA2 days ago
    Crews respond to house fire in North Huntingdon
    North Huntingdon, PA1 day ago
    Pa. woman missing since December found dead: reports
    Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
    Mt. Pleasant man pleads guilty to assaults against police, jail staff
    Mount Pleasant, PA3 days ago
    Unknown Suspect Breaks into Fat Guy’s Pizza Deli, Turns on Stove
    Cranberry Township, PA3 days ago
    Windber Man Facing Charges
    Windber, PA3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy