SWAT crews responded to an incident in Bedford Dwellings on Wednesday.

Crews were called to the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Chauncey Drive at 1:59 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert.

Pittsburgh police said the incident began with two males shooting at each other, and officers saw one of them run into a nearby building.

SWAT was called to check the building and received information from a female who said her apartment was locked when it should not have been.

After gaining access to the apartment, SWAT located the suspect and took him into custody, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Police said the man taken into custody had a warrant out for his arrest. He is facing several charges.

Police have not identified the suspect at this time.

