Red tide guide: How to check Florida beach conditions

By Sarah Wilson,

3 days ago

If you’re heading to the beach this spring break season, you may want to double-check that dead fish and murky waters won’t greet you when you get there.

Red tide conditions, caused by a harmful algal bloom, have been reported along Florida’s Gulf Coast this month.

FWC offers several ways to track red tide before you head to the beach:

The map below contains information from the last eight days of sampling for the algae that cause red tide, Karenia brevis. The map is updated daily at 5 p.m. You can click on each dot for individual sample details.

You can call 866-300-9399 at any time from anywhere in Florida to hear a recording about red tide conditions throughout the state. Or callers from outside of Florida can dial 727-502-4956 to check conditions.

If you’re headed to Florida’s Gulf Coast beaches, Mote Marine Laboratory’s Beach Conditions Report also provides up-to-date information about the effects of red tide, including reports of dead fish, respiratory irritation among beachgoers, water color, and wind direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQJ5g_0lC6CejR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMlEt_0lC6CejR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cpm7G_0lC6CejR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dn24F_0lC6CejR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41NeGj_0lC6CejR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIUuz_0lC6CejR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tq1sN_0lC6CejR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zg6Xf_0lC6CejR00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gR4N8_0lC6CejR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGqhF_0lC6CejR00

