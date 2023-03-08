Mass. man claims big lottery prize after wife asks him to look for old ticket days before it expired

A Massachusetts man is significantly richer after his wife recently urged him to search their home for an old Mass Cash ticket after reading about an unclaimed prize that was nearing its expiration.

John Butler, of West Roxbury, is the winner of a $100,000 Mass Cash prize, coming forward Monday to claim victory in the March 2022 drawing, just 11 days before it was due to expire, the Massachusetts Lottery commission announced this week.

Butler purchased the eventual winner before traveling to Florida last year, placed it in a drawer, and never checked the ticket until last week when his wife told him about a news story she had seen about the expiring prize .

“We are thrilled that Mr. Butler’s wife saw the Lottery announcement in the news about the unclaimed ticket! What a great reminder to keep your tickets in a safe place and always make sure to check them,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Chair of the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission. “You will never know when you might be as lucky as the Butlers.”

Butler says he plans on putting his winnings toward home improvements.

He purchased his winning ticket at the Star Market on Providence Highway in Dedham. The store has received a $1,000 bonus for its sale of this winning ticket.

Mass Cash and other draw game prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. Lottery prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Lottery returns to the Commonwealth for distribution to all 351 cities and towns.

