Three detained after shots fired in downtown Memphis

The Memphis Police Department initially stated that one person was injured and two people were detained following the incident. This story has been updated to reflect the latest updates in their investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were detained after shots were fired in downtown Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Madison Avenue outside the Visible Music College at 1 p.m.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was observed breaking into a vehicle. The vehicle owner and another male encountered the suspect during the break in.

Police say a shot was fired, but no one was hit.

When officers arrived, all three people were detained.

Preliminary information initially suggested that the suspect had been shot. He was taken to Regional One where it was later determined that he was not shot but only had a laceration. The suspect is in stable condition.

Police say investigators are still working to find out who fired the shot.

Marcus Price, who works downtown, said his co-worker saw it all unfold.

“I couldn’t even park in my parking spot today. My co-worker said he saw them trying to break in his car. He ain’t want to give it up so they popped him right there,” Price said.

Visible Music College released this statement saying:

“We are aware of the incident that took place outside of our building today. We can share that a third-party visitor to our campus was involved. All Visible Music College faculty, staff and students are safe and were not harmed, and none were involved. Campus safety is among our highest of priorities and we will undoubtedly use this to inform our safety plan and response going forward. Right now, we are gathering information while we fully cooperate with the Memphis Police Department and cannot comment further.”

The two men were detained but have since been released. Police said the teen is still in the hospital.

It’s unclear at this point who will face charges in this incident.

