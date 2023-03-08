Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

Three detained after shots fired in downtown Memphis

By Autumn ScottBria JonesDavid Royer,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f48pW_0lC6AFmy00

The Memphis Police Department initially stated that one person was injured and two people were detained following the incident. This story has been updated to reflect the latest updates in their investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were detained after shots were fired in downtown Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to a shooting in the 200 block of Madison Avenue outside the Visible Music College at 1 p.m.

Download the WREG App

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was observed breaking into a vehicle. The vehicle owner and another male encountered the suspect during the break in.

Police say a shot was fired, but no one was hit.

When officers arrived, all three people were detained.

Preliminary information initially suggested that the suspect had been shot. He was taken to Regional One where it was later determined that he was not shot but only had a laceration. The suspect is in stable condition.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I96n3_0lC6AFmy00
    Photo by Quametra Wilborn, WREG
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ta8TQ_0lC6AFmy00
    Photo by Quametra Wilborn, WREG
  • Photo by Quametra Wilborn, WREG
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dqbWD_0lC6AFmy00
    Photo by Matthew Brewer, WREG
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s2z1i_0lC6AFmy00
    Photo by Matthew Brewer, WREG

Police say investigators are still working to find out who fired the shot.

Marcus Price, who works downtown, said his co-worker saw it all unfold.

“I couldn’t even park in my parking spot today. My co-worker said he saw them trying to break in his car. He ain’t want to give it up so they popped him right there,” Price said.

Visible Music College released this statement saying:

“We are aware of the incident that took place outside of our building today. We can share that a third-party visitor to our campus was involved. All Visible Music College faculty, staff and students are safe and were not harmed, and none were involved. Campus safety is among our highest of priorities and we will undoubtedly use this to inform our safety plan and response going forward. Right now, we are gathering information while we fully cooperate with the Memphis Police Department and cannot comment further.”

The two men were detained but have since been released. Police said the teen is still in the hospital.

It’s unclear at this point who will face charges in this incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Memphis, TN newsLocal Memphis, TN
Two hurt after shooting near fire station, police say
Memphis, TN15 hours ago
MPD: French bulldogs stolen from Hickory Hill home
Memphis, TN19 hours ago
MPD: 4 suspects wanted after stealing $500 worth of merchandise from East Memphis business
Memphis, TN19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Car crash on Highland leaves two injured, police say
Memphis, TN16 hours ago
Man who shot four people, killing three, at Memphis apartments identified, police say
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Two months since MSCS employee died, family seeks answers
Memphis, TN11 hours ago
Man wanted for stealing vehicle at South Memphis gas station, police say
Memphis, TN23 hours ago
Man critically injured after hit-and-run
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Sheriff ID’s victim in deadly crash in SE Shelby County
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Burglary at Southland Mall, MPD investigates
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Man said he was treated like a suspect after restraining car burglar downtown
Memphis, TN1 day ago
3 detained after shooting in Downtown Memphis, police say
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Man charged after gun goes off during fight with suspected car burglar at music college
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Suspect identified in Fayette County Subway shooting
Oakland, TN2 days ago
MPD: Burglars take pricey appliances from Chickasaw Gardens home
Memphis, TN1 day ago
MPD: Woman steals phone, sells it at phone kiosk
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Memphis Mayor condemns “revolving door” of crime
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Loved ones of Shea and Beau Grauer hold vigil in their memory
Memphis, TN1 day ago
House sprayed with bullets, 4 victims hospitalized
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Search for killer after body found in airport area identified
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Large portion of Memphis suddenly out of power
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Train hits truck trailer in Marion, Ark.
Marion, AR2 days ago
Juveniles accused of violent crime spree spark conversation of change
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Cordova shooting leaves man dead, woman detained, MPD says
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Video: Car crashes into home with 5 kids inside
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Family and friends say final goodbyes to loved ones killed in a fire in Frayser
Memphis, TN2 days ago
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop
Memphis, TN4 days ago
Missing Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi forest
West Memphis, AR2 days ago
MPD: Man keeps rental truck, uses it to make money
Memphis, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy