Senate committee advances Garcetti's nomination to become ambassador to India



T he Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted to advance former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's nomination to become America's ambassador to India.

Garcetti's nomination, which cleared the panel in a 13-8 vote on Wednesday, will now go before the full Senate, although it is unclear when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will schedule a floor vote. It is also uncertain if Garcetti has enough support to be confirmed.

Two Republicans voted with all Democrats in favor of Garcetti, Sens. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Todd Young (R-IN). Wednesday's vote was postponed for about a week after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) placed a hold on Garcetti's nomination. In a statement last week, Rubio accused Garcetti of ignoring "credible sexual assualt accusations in his prior office."

Garcetti, whom President Joe Biden nominated in July 2021, previously cleared the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. However, revelations about a sexual harassment lawsuit involving a former top adviser had stalled the consideration of his nomination.

Garcetti testified at his confirmation hearing in December 2021 that he “never witnessed, nor was it brought to my attention, the behavior that’s been alleged.” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released a 23-page report that found it was “extremely unlikely” that Garcetti didn’t know about his aide’s alleged behavior.

Biden nominated Garcetti again earlier this year, with the White House maintaining he has Biden's full support and is "well-qualified to serve in this vital role."

A majority vote is needed for the Senate to confirm Garcetti. Facing GOP opposition and with some vulnerable Democrats up for reelection in 2024, the nominee's prospects remain unclear.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), a key swing vote, said she was impressed with Garcetti after a meeting last week but has not said how she will vote, according to the Los Angeles Times .