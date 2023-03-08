Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test winner may shock you

Whenever an iPhone and a Samsung Galaxy face off against one another, the Apple smartphone typically comes out on top . There is a reason eight of 2022’s ten best-selling smartphones were of the iPhone variety. But despite Apple’s repeated dominance, Samsung does occasionally score a win over the Cupertino company. For example, in a recent drop test featuring the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy took home the crown.

iPhone 14 Pro Max loses drop test

Earlier this week, YouTuber PhoneBuff shared a video of his latest drop test. At the beginning of the video, he compares the specifications of Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, noting that the Samsung phone has a notable advantage over the iPhone: Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back.

Is the “latest innovation in glass technology,” as Corning calls it , enough to make the Galaxy S23 Ultra more durable than the iPhone 14 Pro Max? Believe it or not, the answer is yes, as you’ll see in the drop test video from PhoneBuff below:

Epic Hot Wheels car chase stop-motion video was made using only an iPhone

As usual, PhoneBuff dropped each phone four times: One back drop, one corner drop, and two face drops for good measure. Right off the bat, the S23 Ultra takes the lead with just a few small, noticeable cracks compared to the shattered back of the iPhone. Despite having curved edges, it suffered far less damage after the back drop than the iPhone.

Over the course of the next two drops, the iPhone actually caught back up, sustaining less damage than the Galaxy after being dropped on its corner and its screen. But then the Galaxy raced back ahead after both phones were dropped directly on a steel surface. Everything on the Galaxy S23 Ultra was still fully functional, but the same wasn’t true for the iPhone.

Google One adds VPN and dark web monitoring to all plans

All in all, both phones performed well, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra managed to edge out the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a score of 38/40 to 36/40.

Beats earbuds deals slash 20% off every model

The post Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test winner may shock you appeared first on BGR .