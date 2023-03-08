Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN says Bengals' best free-agency fit is OL Ben Powers

By Chris Roling,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hXqJo_0lC68CWy00

The Cincinnati Bengals will attack a variety of needs in both free agency and the draft soon.

One of the big problem areas (deja vu time), of course, rests along the offensive line. The team has a question mark at right tackle with La’el Collins rehabbing an injury and a quality depth problem that popped up during last year’s postseason.

Many names exist as options, though while analyzing the best free agent fits for all 32 teams, ESPN’s Aaron Schatz mentions one not often seen linked to the Bengals — Ravens guard Ben Powers:

Left guard is their weakest offensive line position and would be significantly upgraded by taking Powers away from the rival Ravens. Powers ranked fourth last season in SIS points earned. He was second in run block win rate and 10th in pass block win rate (PBWR). The player he would be replacing, Cordell Volson, was 53rd and 60th, respectively.

Powers, 26, is a former fourth-rounder who played all 17 games last year and earned a 62.9 PFF grade, getting called for just one penalty and allowing zero sacks.

It will be interesting to see if the Bengals agree on upgrading from Volson after his fine rookie campaign. More stability from left tackle, where coaches say Jonah Williams won’t move from, might help him as a sophomore. Coaches have also said they like four out of the five line spots, with right tackle the outlier due to the injury.

Still, the Bengals blatantly need better depth across the board and adding competition like Powers would help. He’d feel like a Ted Karras-type signing to really boost the whole unit.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cincinnati, OH newsLocal Cincinnati, OH
Bengals To Go All-In? Duke Tobin Answers Question Ahead of Free Agency
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft before free agency
Cincinnati, OH4 hours ago
Bengals 2023 NFL draft picks order finalized
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Lamar Jackson breaks silence on Twitter amid Ravens franchise tag drama
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Buccaneers Star Reportedly Expected To Test Free Agent Market
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Seattle Seahawks Release Veteran Guard Ahead Of 2023 Free Agency
Seattle, WA2 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH23 days ago
There's Growing Talk Of Blockbuster NFL Running Back Trade
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Saints Wire sends Vikings help at cornerback and wide receiver in newest mock
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Titans under contract and their cap hits ahead of 2023 free agency
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
ESPN insider labels Minnesota Vikings as sellers
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago
Report: Bucs expected to target QB Baker Mayfield in free agency
Tampa, FL1 hour ago
Alabama QB battle labeled one of the most interesting of 2023 offseason
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
3 offensive linemen for the Bills to target in free agency
Buffalo, NY2 hours ago
Brian Flores connection could impact Steelers free agency
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Updated list of Tennessee Titans' 2023 pending free agents
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Vikings release perfect receiver to round out Steelers depth chart
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Jaguars reportedly 'pushing to keep' Arden Key with last-minute deal
Jacksonville, FL1 hour ago
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki explains what he's looking for in his next team
Miami, FL1 hour ago
Report: Colts' Ryan Kelly could be traded or released
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Bears land impact offensive player in Todd McShay's post-trade mock draft
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
5 free agents for the Lions to avoid
Detroit, MI3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy