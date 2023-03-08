Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
Immersive 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit coming to Virginia Beach

By Heather Eckstine,

3 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The traveling immersive art exhibit "Beyond Van Gogh," is making its way to the Virginia Beach Convention Center from July 6 to September 2, presented in partnership with the Virginia Arts Festival.

According to the exhibit's website, "through the use of cutting-edge projection technology and an original score, Beyond Van Gogh breathes new life into over 300 of Van Gogh's artworks."

The exhibit occupies over 30,000 square feet, and is the largest immersive experience in the country according to the website.

The exhibit is comprised of 4 trillion pixels that "gives the guest the opportunity to become one with his paintings," says the website.

Once the exhibit begins in July, the visit takes around one hour to complete, with the final entry one hour before closing.

If you'd like to register to attend the exhibit, you can click here .

