Lebanon, VA
WJHL

Lebanon, Va. woman sentenced to 19 years in prison on drug charges

By Emily Hibbitts,

3 days ago

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon woman was sentenced to 19 years in prison on numerous drug distribution and firearm charges.

According to a release from Commonwealth Attorney Zachary Stoots, Wanda Miranda Edmondson, 38, was sentenced for the following on March 7:

  • Distribution of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
  • Distribution of a Schedule III Controlled Substance
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Sell a Firearm to a Convicted Felon
  • Conspiracy to Sell Firearm to Convicted Felon

Stoots presented evidence at a hearing last summer that Edmondson reportedly sold methamphetamine and Suboxone and participated in the selling of a firearm to a convicted felon, as well as her history of selling illicit substances and prior convictions for selling narcotics.

Edmondson was sentenced to 65 years of incarceration with 46 years suspended, leaving an active sentence of 19 years. The Court also placed the defendant on five years probation after her release.

“This lengthy sentence will remove a dangerous criminal who has plagued our community by selling drugs multiple times and assisting others to obtain firearms they could not legally possess,” said Stoots.

The case was investigated by the Holston River Regional Drug Task Force which includes
members of the Lebanon Police Department, Russell County’s Sheriff’s Office and Virginia
State Police.

