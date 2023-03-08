Open in App
Belding, MI
See more from this location?
WOOD TV8

Consumers Energy launches pilot program to bury rural lines

By Joe LaFurgey,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdpIy_0lC66QrA00

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — Chuck Loper has some advice for anyone moving into his rural neighborhood south of Belding.

“First thing you do is buy a generator if you live out on this road,” he said.

Trees came down as ice formed last week , bringing the power lines behind Loper’s home down with them. His home was without power for about a day.

He and his neighbors have come to expect it, but that doesn’t make it easier to deal with.

State wants to hear from people who lost power in storms

“…It depends on the weather, but when the weather hits, we usually lose (power) a lot,
Loper said. “You could be out for days and you never get a break. They don’t discount you. You get our power back and it’s like you never lost your power.”

There is what seems like an easy solution: Put the lines underground.

“I love that idea!” Loper said. “I love that idea. Because that would eliminate a lot, especially out there because you’ve got so many bad trees.”

For years, many have asked why Consumers Energy doesn’t simply bury power lines to protect them from wind, snow and ice. And for years, the answer has been that it’s too expensive. But now, the utility is changing its tune.

‘This is bad’: Power outages extend into weekend

“Especially in areas that are rural, with lots of trees and many, many miles of line that would be at risk from trees during extreme winter ice storms,” Greg Salisbury, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric distribution engineering, said.

Salisbury said burying a line costs five to six times more than putting it in the air on a pole. But in rural areas, where tree trimming and other maintenance is a challenge, the initial investment may be worth it. A pilot program will test that out.

“What we’re looking at is strategically choosing areas where the challenge of managing trees is going to be so significant as to change that balance of upfront costs versus lifetime maintenance,” Salisbury said.

Some of the first areas to have lines buried will be along the lakeshore in West Michigan. But don’t look for lines in the cities or suburbs to be buried.

Michigan AG calls for stronger oversight of utility companies

Consumers says it has launched a five-year, $5 billion infrastructure investment plan that includes inspecting half of its 50,000 miles of lines and trimming 7,000 miles of trees to reduce overall outages. The Jackson-based utility hopes burying lines in rural areas will add to those reductions.

“There’s a way to do this with much smaller numbers that will have a very big impact if it’s applied surgically,” Salisbury said.

The Michigan Public Service Commission has scheduled town hall meetings to hear from people who were without power for days after February’s ice storms and talk about how the panel is working to improve the grid’s resiliency. Two in-person meetings will be held in Jackson and Dearborn on March 20. A virtual meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 21. You can also submit comments via email to mpscedockets@michigan.gov or by mail to:

Executive Secretary
Michigan Public Service Commission
P.O. Box 30221
Lansing, MI 48909

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rapids rejected from Grand River restoration plan
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Auto Symposium shows changes in industry, move to EVs
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
1,600 acres for Marshall Ford plant cost $41 million
Marshall, MI2 days ago
GR making new plan after rapids rejected
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Who’s in Charge of Cleaning Up All the Roadkill in Southwest Michigan?
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
Ambulance, snowplow crash on I-94 Business Loop
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Roughly 10K tons of contaminated soil removed after U.S. 131 gasoline spill
Rockford, MI2 days ago
Snow day: Grand Rapids Public Schools will be closed Friday
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Snowfall reports | Fluffy snow piled up across West Michigan. Here's how much we got:
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Winter storm warning: Hazardous road conditions expected in parts of Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Kzoo removing Arcadia Creek Festival Site playground
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
The ‘best-kept secret’ for elderly care in Kent County
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Gov. Whitmer’s new bill for affordable housing helps communities
Lansing, MI2 days ago
This Is The Best Place To Retire In Michigan
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Storm timeline for snow starting, stopping, heaviest fall
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
Road conditions improve following heavy snowfall overnight
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
With less funding, GR pantry braces for increase in need
Grand Rapids, MI2 days ago
One road closed during police presence in Lansing
Lansing, MI15 hours ago
Kent Country Club modernizing its dining area and patio
Grand Rapids, MI6 hours ago
Museum Tour: Demerest Historic Shanty in Saugatuck
Saugatuck, MI1 day ago
Animal shelter in Muskegon temporarily closing its doors after possible distemper cases
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
Missing Kalamazoo woman found
Kalamazoo, MI19 hours ago
Crash on Portage Street causes road closure
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
How to transition smoothly to daylight saving time
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
US-31 in Olive Twp. reopens after semi-truck crash
Olive Township, MI1 day ago
Muskegon Heights firefighters rescue dog that fell 10 feet onto ice
Muskegon Heights, MI2 days ago
Muskegon nursing home workers to picket after no deal reached
Muskegon, MI1 day ago
More than $1 million damages in Muskegon marina fire
Muskegon, MI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy