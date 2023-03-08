Open in App
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Main St. Armory can’t host events as deadly crowd surge investigation continues

By Natalie KuckoHailie HigginsGio Battaglia,

3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Main Street Armory is no longer allowed to host any public entertainment after an order was signed Wednesday by Rochester Police Department Chief Smith.

Rochester Police Chief Smith explained the decision alongside City of Rochester Corporation Counsel Patrick Beath at an afternoon briefing.

Beath said that RPD’s Licensing Unit was scheduled to meet with Main Street Armory Owner Scott Donaldson and the City Corporation Counsel’s Office early Wednesday, following the crowd surge that killed 2 and injured 8 Monday night.

2 dead, 8 injured after trampling at Main Street Armory concert

The meeting, according to Smith, would have presented Donaldson with the choice to cease holding entertainment events at the Main Street Armory, or have the pending renewal of the Armory’s Entertainment License denied. While Donaldson initially agreed to go, just before the meeting began, Donaldson’s attorney said that Donaldson would not be able to attend.

“Our intent was to present him with a choice to voluntarily cease holding entertainment events at that venue while the investigations continued, or have the pending renewal denied,” Chief Smith said. “The owner declined to attempt this meeting.”

2022: ‘Reawaken America Tour’ canceled at Main St. Armory, to be hosted in Batavia

Following the cancelled meeting, Smith signed an order denying the Main Street Armory’s renewal application to hold entertainment events going forward.

The denial means that the venue can no longer host any public entertainment as the RPD continues their investigation.

A public notice of the denial has been posted at the Main Street Armory.

Public entertainment includes concerts, amplified music, and athletic events or games, including volleyball or cheerleading.

Concertgoers process trauma following fatal crowd surge at Armory concert

“[The closing] is one step we can immediately take to ensure that the events of Sunday night are not repeated,” Chief Smith said.

Chief Smith adds that Donaldson has provided everything asked of him throughout the investigation. He has met with other RPD staff and was present at Sunday night’s scene.

Prior to the notice, rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was scheduled to play there March 11, according to a tweet from the musician . The only other event listed is a cannabis convention on April 20.

FULL BRIEFING:

FULL DENIAL OF LICENSE:

Armory-Denial-of-License Download

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

