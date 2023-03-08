Oklahoma Voters React After Rejection Of Recreational Marijuana

Oklahomans are reacting to the overwhelming rejection of State Question 810, which would have legalized recreational marijuana.

SQ 820 failed by a 62 to 38 percent margin in Tuesday's special election.

Special Report: Oklahomans To Decide On Recreational Marijuana On March 7

Supporters say the 15 percent tax would have generated millions of dollars in funding for schools, health care, and public safety.

WATCH: Ryan Kiesel Explains Why He Believes Oklahomans Should Vote 'Yes' On State Question 820

Those against the issue say they are pleased with the results.

