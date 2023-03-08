Open in App
Oklahoma State
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Voters React After Rejection Of Recreational Marijuana

3 days ago
Oklahomans are reacting to the overwhelming rejection of State Question 810, which would have legalized recreational marijuana.

SQ 820 failed by a 62 to 38 percent margin in Tuesday's special election.

Special Report: Oklahomans To Decide On Recreational Marijuana On March 7

Supporters say the 15 percent tax would have generated millions of dollars in funding for schools, health care, and public safety.

WATCH: Ryan Kiesel Explains Why He Believes Oklahomans Should Vote 'Yes' On State Question 820

Those against the issue say they are pleased with the results.

News On 6's Jonathan Polasek had reactions from both sides of the debate.

