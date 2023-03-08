Veteran pet adoption program launches in Raleigh county

BECKLEY, WV ( WVNS ) — The Beckley VA Medical Center has partnered with the Mountaineer Food Bank and the Humane Society of Raleigh County to bring an exciting program meant to benefit veterans and pets who need a forever home.

“Pets for Vets” is a partnership made by all three organizations to allow veterans to adopt pets at no cost. Adoption fees, first shot costs and a spay or neuter is provided for the veterans, so the veterans can adopt entirely for free.

The second Friday of every month from 10-11:30 a.m. the Humane Society will be at the monthly Veteran Table Program food distribution at the Linda K. Epling Center. Pet related items such as leashes, collar, bowls etc will be available through donations for the veterans and their new furry-friends.

Pets are a valuable emotional support for Veterans, many who live rurally and alone. This partnership ensures veterans, and their beloved pets are taken care, which leads to better health outcomes and quality of life.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.