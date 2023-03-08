Open in App
Shelby County, AL
See more from this location?
Stacker

Where people in Shelby County, AL are moving to most right now

By Stacker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESyyU_0lC64ybK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRFgO_0lC64ybK00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Shelby County, AL are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Shelby County, Alabama are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Shelby County, AL between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4InPWn_0lC64ybK00
Canva

#30. Orleans Parish, Louisiana

- Migration to Orleans Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Orleans Parish, Louisiana to Shelby County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 69 to Orleans Parish, Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AnyHe_0lC64ybK00
Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Madison County, Mississippi

- Migration to Madison County, Mississippi in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Madison County, Mississippi to Shelby County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 74 to Madison County, Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09en6L_0lC64ybK00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#28. Mobile County, Alabama

- Migration to Mobile County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Mobile County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 248
- Net migration: 166 to Shelby County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25at4X_0lC64ybK00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#27. Cumberland County, Maine

- Migration to Cumberland County, Maine in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Cumberland County, Maine to Shelby County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 83 to Cumberland County, Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvwIF_0lC64ybK00
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Etowah County, Alabama

- Migration to Etowah County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Etowah County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 87
- Net migration: 4 to Shelby County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0lC64ybK00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#25. Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

- Migration to Allegheny County, Pennsylvania in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania to Shelby County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 85 to Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzJhA_0lC64ybK00
Canva

#24. San Francisco County, California

- Migration to San Francisco County, California in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from San Francisco County, California to Shelby County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 87 to San Francisco County, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08y0ug_0lC64ybK00
Canva

#23. Davidson County, Tennessee

- Migration to Davidson County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Davidson County, Tennessee to Shelby County, Alabama: 156
- Net migration: 65 to Shelby County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOswA_0lC64ybK00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Johnston County, North Carolina

- Migration to Johnston County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Johnston County, North Carolina to Shelby County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 95 to Johnston County, North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spCP1_0lC64ybK00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Bay County, Florida

- Migration to Bay County, Florida in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Bay County, Florida to Shelby County, Alabama: 15
- Net migration: 85 to Bay County, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCVKj_0lC64ybK00
Wayne James // Shutterstock

#20. Lauderdale County, Alabama

- Migration to Lauderdale County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 105
- Migration from Lauderdale County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 105 to Lauderdale County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pLisN_0lC64ybK00
MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#19. Dare County, North Carolina

- Migration to Dare County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Dare County, North Carolina to Shelby County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 107 to Dare County, North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsZoS_0lC64ybK00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Elmore County, Alabama

- Migration to Elmore County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Elmore County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 136
- Net migration: 29 to Shelby County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrDAN_0lC64ybK00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Tallapoosa County, Alabama

- Migration to Tallapoosa County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 29
- Net migration: 79 to Tallapoosa County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nxvhw_0lC64ybK00
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#16. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana

- Migration to St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 111
- Migration from St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana to Shelby County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 111 to St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACogy_0lC64ybK00
Canva

#15. Walker County, Alabama

- Migration to Walker County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 115
- Migration from Walker County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 69
- Net migration: 46 to Walker County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0lC64ybK00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#14. Montgomery County, Alabama

- Migration to Montgomery County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Montgomery County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 472
- Net migration: 355 to Shelby County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFxuN_0lC64ybK00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Cullman County, Alabama

- Migration to Cullman County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 127
- Migration from Cullman County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 87
- Net migration: 40 to Cullman County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mawd5_0lC64ybK00
Quentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jackson County, Mississippi

- Migration to Jackson County, Mississippi in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Jackson County, Mississippi to Shelby County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 128 to Jackson County, Mississippi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4V5T_0lC64ybK00
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Baldwin County, Alabama

- Migration to Baldwin County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 142
- Migration from Baldwin County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 157
- Net migration: 15 to Shelby County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fwK7_0lC64ybK00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Caddo Parish, Louisiana

- Migration to Caddo Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 159
- Migration from Caddo Parish, Louisiana to Shelby County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 159 to Caddo Parish, Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0chg_0lC64ybK00
Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Pike County, Alabama

- Migration to Pike County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 163
- Migration from Pike County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 78
- Net migration: 85 to Pike County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3wIu_0lC64ybK00
PTCdude // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fayette County, Georgia

- Migration to Fayette County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 235
- Migration from Fayette County, Georgia to Shelby County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 235 to Fayette County, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0lC64ybK00
Pixabay

#7. Madison County, Alabama

- Migration to Madison County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 237
- Migration from Madison County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 273
- Net migration: 36 to Shelby County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNRqH_0lC64ybK00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Talladega County, Alabama

- Migration to Talladega County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 259
- Migration from Talladega County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 76
- Net migration: 183 to Talladega County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYxA0_0lC64ybK00
Library of Congress

#5. Lee County, Alabama

- Migration to Lee County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 329
- Migration from Lee County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 260
- Net migration: 69 to Lee County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YvJgE_0lC64ybK00
Canva

#4. Chilton County, Alabama

- Migration to Chilton County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 389
- Migration from Chilton County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 236
- Net migration: 153 to Chilton County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqGXx_0lC64ybK00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#3. St. Clair County, Alabama

- Migration to St. Clair County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 423
- Migration from St. Clair County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 422
- Net migration: 1 to St. Clair County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cs3OC_0lC64ybK00
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#2. Tuscaloosa County, Alabama

- Migration to Tuscaloosa County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 665
- Migration from Tuscaloosa County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 386
- Net migration: 279 to Tuscaloosa County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0lC64ybK00
M Floyd // Flickr

#1. Jefferson County, Alabama

- Migration to Jefferson County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 3,768
- Migration from Jefferson County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 5,180
- Net migration: 1,412 to Shelby County, Alabama

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PRESS RELEASE: ALGOP Breaks Record for Ron DeSantis Dinner
Hoover, AL18 hours ago
A voice that wouldn’t die: Alabama broadcaster Chris Stewart shares how he overcame multiple health scares to do what he loves
Tuscaloosa, AL12 hours ago
Emergency And Important Numbers in Birmingham AL
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Alabama teacher and youth pastor killed in car crash
Jacksonville, AL22 hours ago
Miss Alabama’s Teen 2023: Birmingham’s Elaina Burt wins the crown
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Nate Oats: Let’s get Birmingham ‘filled with Alabama fans’ as Tide, Auburn converge
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
University of Alabama System Mourns Death of Longtime Trustee Jim Wilson
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
8 killed in Birmingham-area traffic crashes between Friday and Sunday including several hit-and-runs
Birmingham, AL18 hours ago
Possible walk out by Tuscaloosa environmental division employees
Tuscaloosa, AL10 hours ago
Birmingham Water Works successfully blocks community petition to restructure leadership
Birmingham, AL18 hours ago
Remembering the 'Storm of the Century' 30 years later
Birmingham, AL11 hours ago
New Exhibition Driving Bill Would Stiffen Penalties, Including Fines and Jail Time
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
‘These are teachers that changed my life’: Watch Daniel Scheinert honor Alabama educators in Oscar acceptance speech
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Shooting investigation underway in downtown Birmingham
Birmingham, AL8 hours ago
Brand New “Local Bank” Prepares for Grand Opening of Tuscaloosa Branch
Tuscaloosa, AL17 hours ago
13 Inducted into Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022-23
Montgomery, AL8 hours ago
Alabama Softball: Broken
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
‘I love Alabama’: Daniel Scheinert sends hometown message from inside Oscars
Birmingham, AL12 hours ago
March Madness tickets: Here’s how to get NCAA tournament seats for Alabama, Auburn in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
3 in critical condition following accident on I-65 in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL20 hours ago
Alabama, Auburn, UAB all playing tournament basketball in Birmingham this week
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
NCAA Tournament committee errs with backyard game for Auburn
Auburn, AL18 hours ago
Man found dead in McCalla crash, dog injured
Mccalla, AL19 hours ago
The Biggest March Snowstorm in Alabama History
Birmingham, AL6 days ago
Jefferson Co. judge blocks Bluestone Coke from doing business in B’ham pending tax payment
Birmingham, AL11 hours ago
71-year-old Remlap woman killed in Jefferson County wreck
Remlap, AL18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy