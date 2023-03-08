Where people in Shelby County, AL are moving to most right now

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Shelby County, AL are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Shelby County, Alabama are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Shelby County, AL between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Orleans Parish, Louisiana

- Migration to Orleans Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 69

- Migration from Orleans Parish, Louisiana to Shelby County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 69 to Orleans Parish, Louisiana

#29. Madison County, Mississippi

- Migration to Madison County, Mississippi in 2015-2019: 74

- Migration from Madison County, Mississippi to Shelby County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 74 to Madison County, Mississippi

#28. Mobile County, Alabama

- Migration to Mobile County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 82

- Migration from Mobile County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 248

- Net migration: 166 to Shelby County, Alabama

#27. Cumberland County, Maine

- Migration to Cumberland County, Maine in 2015-2019: 83

- Migration from Cumberland County, Maine to Shelby County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 83 to Cumberland County, Maine

#26. Etowah County, Alabama

- Migration to Etowah County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 83

- Migration from Etowah County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 87

- Net migration: 4 to Shelby County, Alabama

#25. Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

- Migration to Allegheny County, Pennsylvania in 2015-2019: 85

- Migration from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania to Shelby County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 85 to Allegheny County, Pennsylvania

#24. San Francisco County, California

- Migration to San Francisco County, California in 2015-2019: 87

- Migration from San Francisco County, California to Shelby County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 87 to San Francisco County, California

#23. Davidson County, Tennessee

- Migration to Davidson County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 91

- Migration from Davidson County, Tennessee to Shelby County, Alabama: 156

- Net migration: 65 to Shelby County, Alabama

#22. Johnston County, North Carolina

- Migration to Johnston County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 95

- Migration from Johnston County, North Carolina to Shelby County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 95 to Johnston County, North Carolina

#21. Bay County, Florida

- Migration to Bay County, Florida in 2015-2019: 100

- Migration from Bay County, Florida to Shelby County, Alabama: 15

- Net migration: 85 to Bay County, Florida

#20. Lauderdale County, Alabama

- Migration to Lauderdale County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 105

- Migration from Lauderdale County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 105 to Lauderdale County, Alabama

#19. Dare County, North Carolina

- Migration to Dare County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 107

- Migration from Dare County, North Carolina to Shelby County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 107 to Dare County, North Carolina

#18. Elmore County, Alabama

- Migration to Elmore County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 107

- Migration from Elmore County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 136

- Net migration: 29 to Shelby County, Alabama

#17. Tallapoosa County, Alabama

- Migration to Tallapoosa County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 108

- Migration from Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 29

- Net migration: 79 to Tallapoosa County, Alabama

#16. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana

- Migration to St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 111

- Migration from St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana to Shelby County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 111 to St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana

#15. Walker County, Alabama

- Migration to Walker County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 115

- Migration from Walker County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 69

- Net migration: 46 to Walker County, Alabama

#14. Montgomery County, Alabama

- Migration to Montgomery County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 117

- Migration from Montgomery County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 472

- Net migration: 355 to Shelby County, Alabama

#13. Cullman County, Alabama

- Migration to Cullman County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 127

- Migration from Cullman County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 87

- Net migration: 40 to Cullman County, Alabama

#12. Jackson County, Mississippi

- Migration to Jackson County, Mississippi in 2015-2019: 128

- Migration from Jackson County, Mississippi to Shelby County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 128 to Jackson County, Mississippi

#11. Baldwin County, Alabama

- Migration to Baldwin County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 142

- Migration from Baldwin County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 157

- Net migration: 15 to Shelby County, Alabama

#10. Caddo Parish, Louisiana

- Migration to Caddo Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 159

- Migration from Caddo Parish, Louisiana to Shelby County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 159 to Caddo Parish, Louisiana

#9. Pike County, Alabama

- Migration to Pike County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 163

- Migration from Pike County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 78

- Net migration: 85 to Pike County, Alabama

#8. Fayette County, Georgia

- Migration to Fayette County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 235

- Migration from Fayette County, Georgia to Shelby County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 235 to Fayette County, Georgia

#7. Madison County, Alabama

- Migration to Madison County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 237

- Migration from Madison County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 273

- Net migration: 36 to Shelby County, Alabama

#6. Talladega County, Alabama

- Migration to Talladega County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 259

- Migration from Talladega County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 76

- Net migration: 183 to Talladega County, Alabama

#5. Lee County, Alabama

- Migration to Lee County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 329

- Migration from Lee County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 260

- Net migration: 69 to Lee County, Alabama

#4. Chilton County, Alabama

- Migration to Chilton County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 389

- Migration from Chilton County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 236

- Net migration: 153 to Chilton County, Alabama

#3. St. Clair County, Alabama

- Migration to St. Clair County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 423

- Migration from St. Clair County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 422

- Net migration: 1 to St. Clair County, Alabama

#2. Tuscaloosa County, Alabama

- Migration to Tuscaloosa County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 665

- Migration from Tuscaloosa County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 386

- Net migration: 279 to Tuscaloosa County, Alabama

#1. Jefferson County, Alabama

- Migration to Jefferson County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 3,768

- Migration from Jefferson County, Alabama to Shelby County, Alabama: 5,180

- Net migration: 1,412 to Shelby County, Alabama