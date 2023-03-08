Where people in Tazewell County, IL are moving to most right now

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Tazewell County, IL are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Tazewell County, Illinois are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Tazewell County, IL between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Macon County, Illinois

- Migration to Macon County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 42

- Migration from Macon County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 75

- Net migration: 33 to Tazewell County, Illinois

#29. Harris County, Texas

- Migration to Harris County, Texas in 2015-2019: 43

- Migration from Harris County, Texas to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 43 to Harris County, Texas

#28. Cass County, North Dakota

- Migration to Cass County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 44

- Migration from Cass County, North Dakota to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 44 to Cass County, North Dakota

#27. Kings County, California

- Migration to Kings County, California in 2015-2019: 45

- Migration from Kings County, California to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 45 to Kings County, California

#26. Prince William County, Virginia

- Migration to Prince William County, Virginia in 2015-2019: 45

- Migration from Prince William County, Virginia to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 45 to Prince William County, Virginia

#25. Des Moines County, Iowa

- Migration to Des Moines County, Iowa in 2015-2019: 47

- Migration from Des Moines County, Iowa to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 47 to Des Moines County, Iowa

#24. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 47

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Tazewell County, Illinois: 98

- Net migration: 51 to Tazewell County, Illinois

#23. Bay County, Florida

- Migration to Bay County, Florida in 2015-2019: 48

- Migration from Bay County, Florida to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 48 to Bay County, Florida

#22. Sangamon County, Illinois

- Migration to Sangamon County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 48

- Migration from Sangamon County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 243

- Net migration: 195 to Tazewell County, Illinois

#21. Logan County, Illinois

- Migration to Logan County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 48

- Migration from Logan County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 246

- Net migration: 198 to Tazewell County, Illinois

#20. Kendall County, Illinois

- Migration to Kendall County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 49

- Migration from Kendall County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 34

- Net migration: 15 to Kendall County, Illinois

#19. Berkeley County, South Carolina

- Migration to Berkeley County, South Carolina in 2015-2019: 50

- Migration from Berkeley County, South Carolina to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 50 to Berkeley County, South Carolina

#18. McDonough County, Illinois

- Migration to McDonough County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 60

- Migration from McDonough County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 4

- Net migration: 56 to McDonough County, Illinois

#17. Collin County, Texas

- Migration to Collin County, Texas in 2015-2019: 68

- Migration from Collin County, Texas to Tazewell County, Illinois: 38

- Net migration: 30 to Collin County, Texas

#16. Madison County, Illinois

- Migration to Madison County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 68

- Migration from Madison County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 51

- Net migration: 17 to Madison County, Illinois

#15. DuPage County, Illinois

- Migration to DuPage County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 73

- Migration from DuPage County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 85

- Net migration: 12 to Tazewell County, Illinois

#14. McHenry County, Illinois

- Migration to McHenry County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 79

- Migration from McHenry County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 9

- Net migration: 70 to McHenry County, Illinois

#13. Cook County, Illinois

- Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 94

- Migration from Cook County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 249

- Net migration: 155 to Tazewell County, Illinois

#12. Will County, Illinois

- Migration to Will County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 96

- Migration from Will County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 96 to Will County, Illinois

#11. Sumner County, Tennessee

- Migration to Sumner County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 99

- Migration from Sumner County, Tennessee to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 99 to Sumner County, Tennessee

#10. Cuyahoga County, Ohio

- Migration to Cuyahoga County, Ohio in 2015-2019: 103

- Migration from Cuyahoga County, Ohio to Tazewell County, Illinois: 4

- Net migration: 99 to Cuyahoga County, Ohio

#9. LaSalle County, Illinois

- Migration to LaSalle County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 143

- Migration from LaSalle County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 11

- Net migration: 132 to LaSalle County, Illinois

#8. Champaign County, Illinois

- Migration to Champaign County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 144

- Migration from Champaign County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 26

- Net migration: 118 to Champaign County, Illinois

#7. Lake County, Illinois

- Migration to Lake County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 147

- Migration from Lake County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 40

- Net migration: 107 to Lake County, Illinois

#6. Onslow County, North Carolina

- Migration to Onslow County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 158

- Migration from Onslow County, North Carolina to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 158 to Onslow County, North Carolina

#5. Sarasota County, Florida

- Migration to Sarasota County, Florida in 2015-2019: 167

- Migration from Sarasota County, Florida to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 167 to Sarasota County, Florida

#4. Mason County, Illinois

- Migration to Mason County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 176

- Migration from Mason County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 131

- Net migration: 45 to Mason County, Illinois

#3. McLean County, Illinois

- Migration to McLean County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 538

- Migration from McLean County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 386

- Net migration: 152 to McLean County, Illinois

#2. Woodford County, Illinois

- Migration to Woodford County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 615

- Migration from Woodford County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 226

- Net migration: 389 to Woodford County, Illinois

#1. Peoria County, Illinois

- Migration to Peoria County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 1,267

- Migration from Peoria County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 1,836

- Net migration: 569 to Tazewell County, Illinois