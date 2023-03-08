Open in App
Tazewell County, IL
Stacker

Where people in Tazewell County, IL are moving to most right now

By Stacker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6pgd_0lC64xib00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Tazewell County, IL are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Tazewell County, Illinois are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Tazewell County, IL between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SE63g_0lC64xib00
Archedamian // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Macon County, Illinois

- Migration to Macon County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Macon County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 75
- Net migration: 33 to Tazewell County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QxJT_0lC64xib00
Jason Villanueva // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Harris County, Texas

- Migration to Harris County, Texas in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Harris County, Texas to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Harris County, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t47P6_0lC64xib00
Guy William // Shutterstock

#28. Cass County, North Dakota

- Migration to Cass County, North Dakota in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Cass County, North Dakota to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Cass County, North Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTIA5_0lC64xib00
Armona // Wikicommons

#27. Kings County, California

- Migration to Kings County, California in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Kings County, California to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Kings County, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROI46_0lC64xib00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Prince William County, Virginia

- Migration to Prince William County, Virginia in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Prince William County, Virginia to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Prince William County, Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdoVw_0lC64xib00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Des Moines County, Iowa

- Migration to Des Moines County, Iowa in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Des Moines County, Iowa to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Des Moines County, Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmTcd_0lC64xib00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Tazewell County, Illinois: 98
- Net migration: 51 to Tazewell County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spCP1_0lC64xib00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bay County, Florida

- Migration to Bay County, Florida in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Bay County, Florida to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 48 to Bay County, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wt4HO_0lC64xib00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Sangamon County, Illinois

- Migration to Sangamon County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Sangamon County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 243
- Net migration: 195 to Tazewell County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4UTN_0lC64xib00
Katherine Johnson from Springfield, IL // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Logan County, Illinois

- Migration to Logan County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Logan County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 246
- Net migration: 198 to Tazewell County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUTce_0lC64xib00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Kendall County, Illinois

- Migration to Kendall County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Kendall County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 34
- Net migration: 15 to Kendall County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygJMV_0lC64xib00
Itsbrandoyo // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Berkeley County, South Carolina

- Migration to Berkeley County, South Carolina in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Berkeley County, South Carolina to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 50 to Berkeley County, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fbpC_0lC64xib00
Canva

#18. McDonough County, Illinois

- Migration to McDonough County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from McDonough County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 4
- Net migration: 56 to McDonough County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pm101_0lC64xib00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Collin County, Texas

- Migration to Collin County, Texas in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Collin County, Texas to Tazewell County, Illinois: 38
- Net migration: 30 to Collin County, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hqkkv_0lC64xib00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Madison County, Illinois

- Migration to Madison County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Madison County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 51
- Net migration: 17 to Madison County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlYwQ_0lC64xib00
Neatpete86 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. DuPage County, Illinois

- Migration to DuPage County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from DuPage County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 85
- Net migration: 12 to Tazewell County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5h76_0lC64xib00
Carldaniel // Wikimedia Commons

#14. McHenry County, Illinois

- Migration to McHenry County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from McHenry County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 9
- Net migration: 70 to McHenry County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSerI_0lC64xib00
Canva

#13. Cook County, Illinois

- Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 94
- Migration from Cook County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 249
- Net migration: 155 to Tazewell County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJpoO_0lC64xib00
Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Will County, Illinois

- Migration to Will County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from Will County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 96 to Will County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3Zsd_0lC64xib00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Sumner County, Tennessee

- Migration to Sumner County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Sumner County, Tennessee to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 99 to Sumner County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tEyHS_0lC64xib00
Canva

#10. Cuyahoga County, Ohio

- Migration to Cuyahoga County, Ohio in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Cuyahoga County, Ohio to Tazewell County, Illinois: 4
- Net migration: 99 to Cuyahoga County, Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vubpJ_0lC64xib00
Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. LaSalle County, Illinois

- Migration to LaSalle County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 143
- Migration from LaSalle County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 11
- Net migration: 132 to LaSalle County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8fiu_0lC64xib00
Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Champaign County, Illinois

- Migration to Champaign County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Champaign County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 26
- Net migration: 118 to Champaign County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AYbk_0lC64xib00
edward P. steinburg desnged // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lake County, Illinois

- Migration to Lake County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Lake County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 40
- Net migration: 107 to Lake County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32gM2o_0lC64xib00
Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#6. Onslow County, North Carolina

- Migration to Onslow County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Onslow County, North Carolina to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 158 to Onslow County, North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWkgI_0lC64xib00
Creative Couple Media // Shutterstock

#5. Sarasota County, Florida

- Migration to Sarasota County, Florida in 2015-2019: 167
- Migration from Sarasota County, Florida to Tazewell County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 167 to Sarasota County, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgJgP_0lC64xib00
Canva

#4. Mason County, Illinois

- Migration to Mason County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 176
- Migration from Mason County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 131
- Net migration: 45 to Mason County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtEeY_0lC64xib00
Michael from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#3. McLean County, Illinois

- Migration to McLean County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 538
- Migration from McLean County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 386
- Net migration: 152 to McLean County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfmxH_0lC64xib00
ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Woodford County, Illinois

- Migration to Woodford County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 615
- Migration from Woodford County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 226
- Net migration: 389 to Woodford County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUqj0_0lC64xib00
Canva

#1. Peoria County, Illinois

- Migration to Peoria County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 1,267
- Migration from Peoria County, Illinois to Tazewell County, Illinois: 1,836
- Net migration: 569 to Tazewell County, Illinois

