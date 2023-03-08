Where people in Crawford County, AR are moving to most right now

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Crawford County, AR are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Crawford County, Arkansas are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Crawford County, AR between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Garland County, Arkansas

- Migration to Garland County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 28

- Migration from Garland County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 28 to Garland County, Arkansas

#29. Dallas County, Texas

- Migration to Dallas County, Texas in 2015-2019: 28

- Migration from Dallas County, Texas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 28 to Dallas County, Texas

#28. Richland County, South Carolina

- Migration to Richland County, South Carolina in 2015-2019: 29

- Migration from Richland County, South Carolina to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 29 to Richland County, South Carolina

#27. Strafford County, New Hampshire

- Migration to Strafford County, New Hampshire in 2015-2019: 32

- Migration from Strafford County, New Hampshire to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 32 to Strafford County, New Hampshire

#26. Pulaski County, Arkansas

- Migration to Pulaski County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 33

- Migration from Pulaski County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 218

- Net migration: 185 to Crawford County, Arkansas

#25. Johnson County, Arkansas

- Migration to Johnson County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 34

- Migration from Johnson County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 7

- Net migration: 27 to Johnson County, Arkansas

#24. Flagler County, Florida

- Migration to Flagler County, Florida in 2015-2019: 36

- Migration from Flagler County, Florida to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 36 to Flagler County, Florida

#23. Yavapai County, Arizona

- Migration to Yavapai County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 38

- Migration from Yavapai County, Arizona to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 38 to Yavapai County, Arizona

#22. Payne County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Payne County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 38

- Migration from Payne County, Oklahoma to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 38 to Payne County, Oklahoma

#21. Scott County, Arkansas

- Migration to Scott County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 44

- Migration from Scott County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 44 to Scott County, Arkansas

#20. Fayette County, Tennessee

- Migration to Fayette County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 47

- Migration from Fayette County, Tennessee to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 47 to Fayette County, Tennessee

#19. Tulsa County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Tulsa County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 47

- Migration from Tulsa County, Oklahoma to Crawford County, Arkansas: 188

- Net migration: 141 to Crawford County, Arkansas

#18. Seward County, Kansas

- Migration to Seward County, Kansas in 2015-2019: 49

- Migration from Seward County, Kansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 49 to Seward County, Kansas

#17. Crittenden County, Arkansas

- Migration to Crittenden County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 53

- Migration from Crittenden County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 25

- Net migration: 28 to Crittenden County, Arkansas

#16. Craighead County, Arkansas

- Migration to Craighead County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 55

- Migration from Craighead County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 229

- Net migration: 174 to Crawford County, Arkansas

#15. Muskogee County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Muskogee County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 56

- Migration from Muskogee County, Oklahoma to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 56 to Muskogee County, Oklahoma

#14. Solano County, California

- Migration to Solano County, California in 2015-2019: 57

- Migration from Solano County, California to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 57 to Solano County, California

#13. Saline County, Arkansas

- Migration to Saline County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 71

- Migration from Saline County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 71 to Saline County, Arkansas

#12. Franklin County, Arkansas

- Migration to Franklin County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 81

- Migration from Franklin County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 46

- Net migration: 35 to Franklin County, Arkansas

#11. Le Flore County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Le Flore County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 84

- Migration from Le Flore County, Oklahoma to Crawford County, Arkansas: 26

- Net migration: 58 to Le Flore County, Oklahoma

#10. San Diego County, California

- Migration to San Diego County, California in 2015-2019: 85

- Migration from San Diego County, California to Crawford County, Arkansas: 84

- Net migration: 1 to San Diego County, California

#9. Benton County, Arkansas

- Migration to Benton County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 91

- Migration from Benton County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 110

- Net migration: 19 to Crawford County, Arkansas

#8. Mesa County, Colorado

- Migration to Mesa County, Colorado in 2015-2019: 100

- Migration from Mesa County, Colorado to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 100 to Mesa County, Colorado

#7. Pope County, Arkansas

- Migration to Pope County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 102

- Migration from Pope County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 65

- Net migration: 37 to Pope County, Arkansas

#6. Van Buren County, Arkansas

- Migration to Van Buren County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 121

- Migration from Van Buren County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 121 to Van Buren County, Arkansas

#5. Faulkner County, Arkansas

- Migration to Faulkner County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 127

- Migration from Faulkner County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 33

- Net migration: 94 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

#4. Lewis and Clark County, Montana

- Migration to Lewis and Clark County, Montana in 2015-2019: 136

- Migration from Lewis and Clark County, Montana to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 136 to Lewis and Clark County, Montana

#3. Sequoyah County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Sequoyah County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 181

- Migration from Sequoyah County, Oklahoma to Crawford County, Arkansas: 243

- Net migration: 62 to Crawford County, Arkansas

#2. Washington County, Arkansas

- Migration to Washington County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 330

- Migration from Washington County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 209

- Net migration: 121 to Washington County, Arkansas

#1. Sebastian County, Arkansas

- Migration to Sebastian County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 1,175

- Migration from Sebastian County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 725

- Net migration: 450 to Sebastian County, Arkansas