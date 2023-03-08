Open in App
Crawford County, AR
Stacker

Where people in Crawford County, AR are moving to most right now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTBWR_0lC64vx900
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Crawford County, AR are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Crawford County, Arkansas are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Crawford County, AR between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164THM_0lC64vx900
Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#30. Garland County, Arkansas

- Migration to Garland County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Garland County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Garland County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0lC64vx900
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Dallas County, Texas

- Migration to Dallas County, Texas in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Dallas County, Texas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Dallas County, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Vcek_0lC64vx900
Canva

#28. Richland County, South Carolina

- Migration to Richland County, South Carolina in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Richland County, South Carolina to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Richland County, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ErKdN_0lC64vx900
MoVaughn123 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Strafford County, New Hampshire

- Migration to Strafford County, New Hampshire in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Strafford County, New Hampshire to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Strafford County, New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0lC64vx900
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#26. Pulaski County, Arkansas

- Migration to Pulaski County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Pulaski County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 218
- Net migration: 185 to Crawford County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IfGYA_0lC64vx900
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Johnson County, Arkansas

- Migration to Johnson County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Johnson County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 7
- Net migration: 27 to Johnson County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIGiH_0lC64vx900
Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Flagler County, Florida

- Migration to Flagler County, Florida in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Flagler County, Florida to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Flagler County, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe0WF_0lC64vx900
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#23. Yavapai County, Arizona

- Migration to Yavapai County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Yavapai County, Arizona to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Yavapai County, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLhAu_0lC64vx900
Canva

#22. Payne County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Payne County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Payne County, Oklahoma to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 38 to Payne County, Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Xt9L_0lC64vx900
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Scott County, Arkansas

- Migration to Scott County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Scott County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Scott County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GLFqM_0lC64vx900
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Fayette County, Tennessee

- Migration to Fayette County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Fayette County, Tennessee to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Fayette County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0lC64vx900
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#19. Tulsa County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Tulsa County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Tulsa County, Oklahoma to Crawford County, Arkansas: 188
- Net migration: 141 to Crawford County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42kBI8_0lC64vx900
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Seward County, Kansas

- Migration to Seward County, Kansas in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Seward County, Kansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 49 to Seward County, Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TveYx_0lC64vx900
Canva

#17. Crittenden County, Arkansas

- Migration to Crittenden County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Crittenden County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 25
- Net migration: 28 to Crittenden County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FSau_0lC64vx900
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Craighead County, Arkansas

- Migration to Craighead County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 55
- Migration from Craighead County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 229
- Net migration: 174 to Crawford County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPPr4_0lC64vx900
Canva

#15. Muskogee County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Muskogee County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Muskogee County, Oklahoma to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 56 to Muskogee County, Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBKvz_0lC64vx900
Canva

#14. Solano County, California

- Migration to Solano County, California in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from Solano County, California to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 57 to Solano County, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mn86p_0lC64vx900
User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Saline County, Arkansas

- Migration to Saline County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Saline County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 71 to Saline County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzyPu_0lC64vx900
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Franklin County, Arkansas

- Migration to Franklin County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Franklin County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 46
- Net migration: 35 to Franklin County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P49Lt_0lC64vx900
Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Le Flore County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Le Flore County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Le Flore County, Oklahoma to Crawford County, Arkansas: 26
- Net migration: 58 to Le Flore County, Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0lC64vx900
SD Dirk // Flickr

#10. San Diego County, California

- Migration to San Diego County, California in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from San Diego County, California to Crawford County, Arkansas: 84
- Net migration: 1 to San Diego County, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320H4G_0lC64vx900
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Benton County, Arkansas

- Migration to Benton County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Benton County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 110
- Net migration: 19 to Crawford County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYRqh_0lC64vx900
Eleaf // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Mesa County, Colorado

- Migration to Mesa County, Colorado in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Mesa County, Colorado to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 100 to Mesa County, Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qvFY_0lC64vx900
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Pope County, Arkansas

- Migration to Pope County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 102
- Migration from Pope County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 65
- Net migration: 37 to Pope County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152pn7_0lC64vx900
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Van Buren County, Arkansas

- Migration to Van Buren County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Van Buren County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 121 to Van Buren County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bant0_0lC64vx900
Ronny2756 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Faulkner County, Arkansas

- Migration to Faulkner County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 127
- Migration from Faulkner County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 33
- Net migration: 94 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvxSR_0lC64vx900
Montanabw // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lewis and Clark County, Montana

- Migration to Lewis and Clark County, Montana in 2015-2019: 136
- Migration from Lewis and Clark County, Montana to Crawford County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 136 to Lewis and Clark County, Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Im9XO_0lC64vx900
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Sequoyah County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Sequoyah County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 181
- Migration from Sequoyah County, Oklahoma to Crawford County, Arkansas: 243
- Net migration: 62 to Crawford County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0lC64vx900
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#2. Washington County, Arkansas

- Migration to Washington County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 330
- Migration from Washington County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 209
- Net migration: 121 to Washington County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRfZB_0lC64vx900
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#1. Sebastian County, Arkansas

- Migration to Sebastian County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 1,175
- Migration from Sebastian County, Arkansas to Crawford County, Arkansas: 725
- Net migration: 450 to Sebastian County, Arkansas

