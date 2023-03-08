Open in App
Faulkner County, AR
Stacker

Where people in Faulkner County, AR are moving to most right now

By Stacker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bzhgx_0lC64u4Q00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bant0_0lC64u4Q00
Ronny2756 // Wikimedia Commons

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Faulkner County, Arkansas are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Faulkner County, AR between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgAre_0lC64u4Q00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Drew County, Arkansas

- Migration to Drew County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Drew County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 56 to Drew County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXvA4_0lC64u4Q00
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Orange County, California

- Migration to Orange County, California in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Orange County, California to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 61 to Orange County, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHnUx_0lC64u4Q00
PrometheusX303 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Walker County, Georgia

- Migration to Walker County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Walker County, Georgia to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 65 to Walker County, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TveYx_0lC64u4Q00
Canva

#27. Crittenden County, Arkansas

- Migration to Crittenden County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Crittenden County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 28
- Net migration: 43 to Crittenden County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AmzM3_0lC64u4Q00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Sedgwick County, Kansas

- Migration to Sedgwick County, Kansas in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Sedgwick County, Kansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 19
- Net migration: 55 to Sedgwick County, Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391FZg_0lC64u4Q00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#25. Rockingham County, New Hampshire

- Migration to Rockingham County, New Hampshire in 2015-2019: 78
- Migration from Rockingham County, New Hampshire to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 78 to Rockingham County, New Hampshire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242ItI_0lC64u4Q00
Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Saline County, Missouri

- Migration to Saline County, Missouri in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Saline County, Missouri to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 84 to Saline County, Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvcSH_0lC64u4Q00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Coryell County, Texas

- Migration to Coryell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Coryell County, Texas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 89 to Coryell County, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yW7nV_0lC64u4Q00
Canva

#22. Shelby County, Tennessee

- Migration to Shelby County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Shelby County, Tennessee to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 25
- Net migration: 68 to Shelby County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47tvFN_0lC64u4Q00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Clark County, Arkansas

- Migration to Clark County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Clark County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 121
- Net migration: 28 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mn86p_0lC64u4Q00
User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Saline County, Arkansas

- Migration to Saline County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Saline County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 291
- Net migration: 193 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YzyPu_0lC64u4Q00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Franklin County, Arkansas

- Migration to Franklin County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 103
- Migration from Franklin County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 103 to Franklin County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0lC64u4Q00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#18. Tulsa County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Tulsa County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Tulsa County, Oklahoma to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 6
- Net migration: 101 to Tulsa County, Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjfY8_0lC64u4Q00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Perry County, Arkansas

- Migration to Perry County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 110
- Migration from Perry County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 171
- Net migration: 61 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPwuE_0lC64u4Q00
Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Oklahoma County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Oklahoma County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Oklahoma County, Oklahoma to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 122 to Oklahoma County, Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LIhf_0lC64u4Q00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Navarro County, Texas

- Migration to Navarro County, Texas in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from Navarro County, Texas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 133 to Navarro County, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FSau_0lC64u4Q00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Craighead County, Arkansas

- Migration to Craighead County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 138
- Migration from Craighead County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 277
- Net migration: 139 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152pn7_0lC64u4Q00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Van Buren County, Arkansas

- Migration to Van Buren County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 153
- Migration from Van Buren County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 102
- Net migration: 51 to Van Buren County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzRqC_0lC64u4Q00
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#12. Jefferson County, Arkansas

- Migration to Jefferson County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 154
- Migration from Jefferson County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 89
- Net migration: 65 to Jefferson County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22tEV0_0lC64u4Q00
Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. White County, Arkansas

- Migration to White County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from White County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 433
- Net migration: 271 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=142bzb_0lC64u4Q00
天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Travis County, Texas

- Migration to Travis County, Texas in 2015-2019: 173
- Migration from Travis County, Texas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 22
- Net migration: 151 to Travis County, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a0xjT_0lC64u4Q00
Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Conway County, Arkansas

- Migration to Conway County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 176
- Migration from Conway County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 180
- Net migration: 4 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03qvFY_0lC64u4Q00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pope County, Arkansas

- Migration to Pope County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 182
- Migration from Pope County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 191
- Net migration: 9 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNuZD_0lC64u4Q00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Harrison County, Texas

- Migration to Harrison County, Texas in 2015-2019: 240
- Migration from Harrison County, Texas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0
- Net migration: 240 to Harrison County, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpEyx_0lC64u4Q00
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cleburne County, Arkansas

- Migration to Cleburne County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 265
- Migration from Cleburne County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 252
- Net migration: 13 to Cleburne County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xksl9_0lC64u4Q00
Mick Watson from Atascocita, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Denton County, Texas

- Migration to Denton County, Texas in 2015-2019: 268
- Migration from Denton County, Texas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 16
- Net migration: 252 to Denton County, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164THM_0lC64u4Q00
Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#4. Garland County, Arkansas

- Migration to Garland County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 271
- Migration from Garland County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 97
- Net migration: 174 to Garland County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTP2H_0lC64u4Q00
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lonoke County, Arkansas

- Migration to Lonoke County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 289
- Migration from Lonoke County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 162
- Net migration: 127 to Lonoke County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0lC64u4Q00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#2. Washington County, Arkansas

- Migration to Washington County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 318
- Migration from Washington County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 249
- Net migration: 69 to Washington County, Arkansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0lC64u4Q00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#1. Pulaski County, Arkansas

- Migration to Pulaski County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 1,652
- Migration from Pulaski County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 1,205
- Net migration: 447 to Pulaski County, Arkansas

