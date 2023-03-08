Where people in Faulkner County, AR are moving to most right now

Ronny2756 // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Faulkner County, AR are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Faulkner County, Arkansas are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Faulkner County, AR between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Drew County, Arkansas

- Migration to Drew County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 56

- Migration from Drew County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 56 to Drew County, Arkansas

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Orange County, California

- Migration to Orange County, California in 2015-2019: 61

- Migration from Orange County, California to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 61 to Orange County, California

PrometheusX303 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Walker County, Georgia

- Migration to Walker County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 65

- Migration from Walker County, Georgia to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 65 to Walker County, Georgia

Canva

#27. Crittenden County, Arkansas

- Migration to Crittenden County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 71

- Migration from Crittenden County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 28

- Net migration: 43 to Crittenden County, Arkansas

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Sedgwick County, Kansas

- Migration to Sedgwick County, Kansas in 2015-2019: 74

- Migration from Sedgwick County, Kansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 19

- Net migration: 55 to Sedgwick County, Kansas

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#25. Rockingham County, New Hampshire

- Migration to Rockingham County, New Hampshire in 2015-2019: 78

- Migration from Rockingham County, New Hampshire to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 78 to Rockingham County, New Hampshire

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Saline County, Missouri

- Migration to Saline County, Missouri in 2015-2019: 84

- Migration from Saline County, Missouri to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 84 to Saline County, Missouri

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Coryell County, Texas

- Migration to Coryell County, Texas in 2015-2019: 89

- Migration from Coryell County, Texas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 89 to Coryell County, Texas

Canva

#22. Shelby County, Tennessee

- Migration to Shelby County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 93

- Migration from Shelby County, Tennessee to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 25

- Net migration: 68 to Shelby County, Tennessee

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Clark County, Arkansas

- Migration to Clark County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 93

- Migration from Clark County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 121

- Net migration: 28 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Saline County, Arkansas

- Migration to Saline County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 98

- Migration from Saline County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 291

- Net migration: 193 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Franklin County, Arkansas

- Migration to Franklin County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 103

- Migration from Franklin County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 103 to Franklin County, Arkansas

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#18. Tulsa County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Tulsa County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 107

- Migration from Tulsa County, Oklahoma to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 6

- Net migration: 101 to Tulsa County, Oklahoma

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Perry County, Arkansas

- Migration to Perry County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 110

- Migration from Perry County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 171

- Net migration: 61 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Oklahoma County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Oklahoma County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 122

- Migration from Oklahoma County, Oklahoma to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 122 to Oklahoma County, Oklahoma

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Navarro County, Texas

- Migration to Navarro County, Texas in 2015-2019: 133

- Migration from Navarro County, Texas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 133 to Navarro County, Texas

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Craighead County, Arkansas

- Migration to Craighead County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 138

- Migration from Craighead County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 277

- Net migration: 139 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Van Buren County, Arkansas

- Migration to Van Buren County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 153

- Migration from Van Buren County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 102

- Net migration: 51 to Van Buren County, Arkansas

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#12. Jefferson County, Arkansas

- Migration to Jefferson County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 154

- Migration from Jefferson County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 89

- Net migration: 65 to Jefferson County, Arkansas

Efy96001 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. White County, Arkansas

- Migration to White County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 162

- Migration from White County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 433

- Net migration: 271 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

天王星 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Travis County, Texas

- Migration to Travis County, Texas in 2015-2019: 173

- Migration from Travis County, Texas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 22

- Net migration: 151 to Travis County, Texas

Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Conway County, Arkansas

- Migration to Conway County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 176

- Migration from Conway County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 180

- Net migration: 4 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pope County, Arkansas

- Migration to Pope County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 182

- Migration from Pope County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 191

- Net migration: 9 to Faulkner County, Arkansas

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Harrison County, Texas

- Migration to Harrison County, Texas in 2015-2019: 240

- Migration from Harrison County, Texas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 0

- Net migration: 240 to Harrison County, Texas

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cleburne County, Arkansas

- Migration to Cleburne County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 265

- Migration from Cleburne County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 252

- Net migration: 13 to Cleburne County, Arkansas

Mick Watson from Atascocita, Texas // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Denton County, Texas

- Migration to Denton County, Texas in 2015-2019: 268

- Migration from Denton County, Texas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 16

- Net migration: 252 to Denton County, Texas

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#4. Garland County, Arkansas

- Migration to Garland County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 271

- Migration from Garland County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 97

- Net migration: 174 to Garland County, Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lonoke County, Arkansas

- Migration to Lonoke County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 289

- Migration from Lonoke County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 162

- Net migration: 127 to Lonoke County, Arkansas

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#2. Washington County, Arkansas

- Migration to Washington County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 318

- Migration from Washington County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 249

- Net migration: 69 to Washington County, Arkansas

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#1. Pulaski County, Arkansas

- Migration to Pulaski County, Arkansas in 2015-2019: 1,652

- Migration from Pulaski County, Arkansas to Faulkner County, Arkansas: 1,205

- Net migration: 447 to Pulaski County, Arkansas