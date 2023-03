Where people in Boone County, IL are moving to most right now

Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Boone County, IL are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Boone County, Illinois are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Boone County, IL between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. St. Louis city, Missouri

- Migration to St. Louis city, Missouri in 2015-2019: 21

- Migration from St. Louis city, Missouri to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 21 to St. Louis city, Missouri

Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Linn County, Iowa

- Migration to Linn County, Iowa in 2015-2019: 21

- Migration from Linn County, Iowa to Boone County, Illinois: 11

- Net migration: 10 to Linn County, Iowa

Wayne James // Shutterstock

#28. Lauderdale County, Alabama

- Migration to Lauderdale County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 22

- Migration from Lauderdale County, Alabama to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 22 to Lauderdale County, Alabama

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#27. Riverside County, California

- Migration to Riverside County, California in 2015-2019: 22

- Migration from Riverside County, California to Boone County, Illinois: 18

- Net migration: 4 to Riverside County, California

Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Rock County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Rock County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 23

- Migration from Rock County, Wisconsin to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 23 to Rock County, Wisconsin

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Fayette County, Kentucky

- Migration to Fayette County, Kentucky in 2015-2019: 24

- Migration from Fayette County, Kentucky to Boone County, Illinois: 16

- Net migration: 8 to Fayette County, Kentucky

Checubus // Shutterstock

#24. Hennepin County, Minnesota

- Migration to Hennepin County, Minnesota in 2015-2019: 25

- Migration from Hennepin County, Minnesota to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 25 to Hennepin County, Minnesota

Canva

#23. Lake County, Florida

- Migration to Lake County, Florida in 2015-2019: 29

- Migration from Lake County, Florida to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 29 to Lake County, Florida

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#22. DeSoto County, Mississippi

- Migration to DeSoto County, Mississippi in 2015-2019: 31

- Migration from DeSoto County, Mississippi to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 31 to DeSoto County, Mississippi

Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Champaign County, Illinois

- Migration to Champaign County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 32

- Migration from Champaign County, Illinois to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 32 to Champaign County, Illinois

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Stark County, Ohio

- Migration to Stark County, Ohio in 2015-2019: 32

- Migration from Stark County, Ohio to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 32 to Stark County, Ohio

Mark Fisher // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Tarrant County, Texas

- Migration to Tarrant County, Texas in 2015-2019: 32

- Migration from Tarrant County, Texas to Boone County, Illinois: 17

- Net migration: 15 to Tarrant County, Texas

Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Placer County, California

- Migration to Placer County, California in 2015-2019: 33

- Migration from Placer County, California to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 33 to Placer County, California

Nsaum75 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Galveston County, Texas

- Migration to Galveston County, Texas in 2015-2019: 38

- Migration from Galveston County, Texas to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 38 to Galveston County, Texas

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Williamson County, Texas

- Migration to Williamson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 39

- Migration from Williamson County, Texas to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 39 to Williamson County, Texas

IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Kendall County, Illinois

- Migration to Kendall County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 39

- Migration from Kendall County, Illinois to Boone County, Illinois: 30

- Net migration: 9 to Kendall County, Illinois

Myotus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Carver County, Minnesota

- Migration to Carver County, Minnesota in 2015-2019: 46

- Migration from Carver County, Minnesota to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 46 to Carver County, Minnesota

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Fentress County, Tennessee

- Migration to Fentress County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 47

- Migration from Fentress County, Tennessee to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 47 to Fentress County, Tennessee

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Walworth County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Walworth County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 49

- Migration from Walworth County, Wisconsin to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 49 to Walworth County, Wisconsin

Canva

#11. Williamson County, Illinois

- Migration to Williamson County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 52

- Migration from Williamson County, Illinois to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 52 to Williamson County, Illinois

Carldaniel // Wikimedia Commons

#10. McHenry County, Illinois

- Migration to McHenry County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 72

- Migration from McHenry County, Illinois to Boone County, Illinois: 892

- Net migration: 820 to Boone County, Illinois

edward P. steinburg desnged // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lake County, Illinois

- Migration to Lake County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 77

- Migration from Lake County, Illinois to Boone County, Illinois: 21

- Net migration: 56 to Lake County, Illinois

Neatpete86 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. DuPage County, Illinois

- Migration to DuPage County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 81

- Migration from DuPage County, Illinois to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 81 to DuPage County, Illinois

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Sangamon County, Illinois

- Migration to Sangamon County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 104

- Migration from Sangamon County, Illinois to Boone County, Illinois: 3

- Net migration: 101 to Sangamon County, Illinois

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#6. Orange County, Florida

- Migration to Orange County, Florida in 2015-2019: 113

- Migration from Orange County, Florida to Boone County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 113 to Orange County, Florida

Canva

#5. Cook County, Illinois

- Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 137

- Migration from Cook County, Illinois to Boone County, Illinois: 684

- Net migration: 547 to Boone County, Illinois

Canva

#4. DeKalb County, Illinois

- Migration to DeKalb County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 189

- Migration from DeKalb County, Illinois to Boone County, Illinois: 80

- Net migration: 109 to DeKalb County, Illinois

Canva

#3. Kane County, Illinois

- Migration to Kane County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 212

- Migration from Kane County, Illinois to Boone County, Illinois: 4

- Net migration: 208 to Kane County, Illinois

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 228

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Boone County, Illinois: 8

- Net migration: 220 to Maricopa County, Arizona

Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#1. Winnebago County, Illinois

- Migration to Winnebago County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 1,273

- Migration from Winnebago County, Illinois to Boone County, Illinois: 839

- Net migration: 434 to Winnebago County, Illinois