Stacker

Where people in Rock Island County, IL are moving to most right now

By Stacker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hA2P8_0lC64rQF00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Rock Island County, IL are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Rock Island County, Illinois are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Rock Island County, IL between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gQCt_0lC64rQF00
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dubuque County, Iowa

- Migration to Dubuque County, Iowa in 2015-2019: 62
- Migration from Dubuque County, Iowa to Rock Island County, Illinois: 23
- Net migration: 39 to Dubuque County, Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXSB4_0lC64rQF00
Mountain Mike Johans // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Arapahoe County, Colorado

- Migration to Arapahoe County, Colorado in 2015-2019: 66
- Migration from Arapahoe County, Colorado to Rock Island County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 66 to Arapahoe County, Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFIo9_0lC64rQF00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Johnson County, Iowa

- Migration to Johnson County, Iowa in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Johnson County, Iowa to Rock Island County, Illinois: 51
- Net migration: 16 to Johnson County, Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0lC64rQF00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#27. Clark County, Nevada

- Migration to Clark County, Nevada in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Clark County, Nevada to Rock Island County, Illinois: 11
- Net migration: 57 to Clark County, Nevada

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8fiu_0lC64rQF00
Beyond My Ken // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Champaign County, Illinois

- Migration to Champaign County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Champaign County, Illinois to Rock Island County, Illinois: 16
- Net migration: 53 to Champaign County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNbBP_0lC64rQF00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Blount County, Tennessee

- Migration to Blount County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Blount County, Tennessee to Rock Island County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Blount County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ly92Q_0lC64rQF00
Canva

#24. Kane County, Illinois

- Migration to Kane County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Kane County, Illinois to Rock Island County, Illinois: 64
- Net migration: 6 to Kane County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQ2u_0lC64rQF00
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#23. Hidalgo County, Texas

- Migration to Hidalgo County, Texas in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Hidalgo County, Texas to Rock Island County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 71 to Hidalgo County, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1lwy_0lC64rQF00
Paxson Woelber // Flickr

#22. Anchorage Municipality, Alaska

- Migration to Anchorage Municipality, Alaska in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Anchorage Municipality, Alaska to Rock Island County, Illinois: 32
- Net migration: 40 to Anchorage Municipality, Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44l6yX_0lC64rQF00
Dominic Miserendino // Wikimedia Commons

#21. East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana

- Migration to East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana to Rock Island County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 75 to East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlgaJ_0lC64rQF00
Raul654 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Prince George County, Virginia

- Migration to Prince George County, Virginia in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Prince George County, Virginia to Rock Island County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 76 to Prince George County, Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AYbk_0lC64rQF00
edward P. steinburg desnged // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lake County, Illinois

- Migration to Lake County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Lake County, Illinois to Rock Island County, Illinois: 85
- Net migration: 8 to Rock Island County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0lC64rQF00
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#18. Winnebago County, Illinois

- Migration to Winnebago County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Winnebago County, Illinois to Rock Island County, Illinois: 60
- Net migration: 23 to Winnebago County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwCxz_0lC64rQF00
Canva

#17. Knox County, Illinois

- Migration to Knox County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Knox County, Illinois to Rock Island County, Illinois: 52
- Net migration: 32 to Knox County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxwFE_0lC64rQF00
Canva

#16. Pontotoc County, Oklahoma

- Migration to Pontotoc County, Oklahoma in 2015-2019: 91
- Migration from Pontotoc County, Oklahoma to Rock Island County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 91 to Pontotoc County, Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mw67a_0lC64rQF00
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia Commons

#15. St. Francois County, Missouri

- Migration to St. Francois County, Missouri in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from St. Francois County, Missouri to Rock Island County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 96 to St. Francois County, Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtEeY_0lC64rQF00
Michael from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#14. McLean County, Illinois

- Migration to McLean County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from McLean County, Illinois to Rock Island County, Illinois: 50
- Net migration: 58 to McLean County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmTcd_0lC64rQF00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 113
- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to Rock Island County, Illinois: 2
- Net migration: 111 to Maricopa County, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJpoO_0lC64rQF00
Teemu008 from Palatine, Illinois // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Will County, Illinois

- Migration to Will County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 119
- Migration from Will County, Illinois to Rock Island County, Illinois: 125
- Net migration: 6 to Rock Island County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PXMY_0lC64rQF00
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Clinton County, Iowa

- Migration to Clinton County, Iowa in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from Clinton County, Iowa to Rock Island County, Illinois: 7
- Net migration: 125 to Clinton County, Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnXPD_0lC64rQF00
Katie Haugland Bowen // Flickr

#10. Polk County, Iowa

- Migration to Polk County, Iowa in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Polk County, Iowa to Rock Island County, Illinois: 36
- Net migration: 99 to Polk County, Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gr0Ik_0lC64rQF00
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Linn County, Iowa

- Migration to Linn County, Iowa in 2015-2019: 160
- Migration from Linn County, Iowa to Rock Island County, Illinois: 14
- Net migration: 146 to Linn County, Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUqj0_0lC64rQF00
Canva

#8. Peoria County, Illinois

- Migration to Peoria County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 162
- Migration from Peoria County, Illinois to Rock Island County, Illinois: 145
- Net migration: 17 to Peoria County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zzfe_0lC64rQF00
Seabear70// Wikimedia

#7. Minnehaha County, South Dakota

- Migration to Minnehaha County, South Dakota in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from Minnehaha County, South Dakota to Rock Island County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 165 to Minnehaha County, South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neN0I_0lC64rQF00
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Mercer County, Illinois

- Migration to Mercer County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 194
- Migration from Mercer County, Illinois to Rock Island County, Illinois: 158
- Net migration: 36 to Mercer County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wt4HO_0lC64rQF00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sangamon County, Illinois

- Migration to Sangamon County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 204
- Migration from Sangamon County, Illinois to Rock Island County, Illinois: 30
- Net migration: 174 to Sangamon County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSerI_0lC64rQF00
Canva

#4. Cook County, Illinois

- Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 245
- Migration from Cook County, Illinois to Rock Island County, Illinois: 704
- Net migration: 459 to Rock Island County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHV6t_0lC64rQF00
Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. St. Clair County, Illinois

- Migration to St. Clair County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 315
- Migration from St. Clair County, Illinois to Rock Island County, Illinois: 0
- Net migration: 315 to St. Clair County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVXzC_0lC64rQF00
Canva

#2. Henry County, Illinois

- Migration to Henry County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 323
- Migration from Henry County, Illinois to Rock Island County, Illinois: 340
- Net migration: 17 to Rock Island County, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSKaL_0lC64rQF00
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Scott County, Iowa

- Migration to Scott County, Iowa in 2015-2019: 1,183
- Migration from Scott County, Iowa to Rock Island County, Illinois: 1,470
- Net migration: 287 to Rock Island County, Illinois

