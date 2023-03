Where people in DuPage County, IL are moving to most right now

Neatpete86 // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in DuPage County, IL are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in DuPage County, Illinois are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from DuPage County, IL between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Orange County, Florida

- Migration to Orange County, Florida in 2015-2019: 251

- Migration from Orange County, Florida to DuPage County, Illinois: 88

- Net migration: 163 to Orange County, Florida

#29. Jackson County, Illinois

- Migration to Jackson County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 254

- Migration from Jackson County, Illinois to DuPage County, Illinois: 21

- Net migration: 233 to Jackson County, Illinois

#28. Pima County, Arizona

- Migration to Pima County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 259

- Migration from Pima County, Arizona to DuPage County, Illinois: 53

- Net migration: 206 to Pima County, Arizona

#27. Lake County, Indiana

- Migration to Lake County, Indiana in 2015-2019: 262

- Migration from Lake County, Indiana to DuPage County, Illinois: 38

- Net migration: 224 to Lake County, Indiana

#26. Los Angeles County, California

- Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 265

- Migration from Los Angeles County, California to DuPage County, Illinois: 203

- Net migration: 62 to Los Angeles County, California

#25. Franklin County, Ohio

- Migration to Franklin County, Ohio in 2015-2019: 272

- Migration from Franklin County, Ohio to DuPage County, Illinois: 146

- Net migration: 126 to Franklin County, Ohio

#24. Orange County, California

- Migration to Orange County, California in 2015-2019: 275

- Migration from Orange County, California to DuPage County, Illinois: 145

- Net migration: 130 to Orange County, California

#23. Oakland County, Michigan

- Migration to Oakland County, Michigan in 2015-2019: 283

- Migration from Oakland County, Michigan to DuPage County, Illinois: 112

- Net migration: 171 to Oakland County, Michigan

#22. Polk County, Florida

- Migration to Polk County, Florida in 2015-2019: 307

- Migration from Polk County, Florida to DuPage County, Illinois: 0

- Net migration: 307 to Polk County, Florida

#21. Johnson County, Iowa

- Migration to Johnson County, Iowa in 2015-2019: 335

- Migration from Johnson County, Iowa to DuPage County, Illinois: 48

- Net migration: 287 to Johnson County, Iowa

#20. Winnebago County, Illinois

- Migration to Winnebago County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 347

- Migration from Winnebago County, Illinois to DuPage County, Illinois: 86

- Net migration: 261 to Winnebago County, Illinois

#19. Santa Clara County, California

- Migration to Santa Clara County, California in 2015-2019: 351

- Migration from Santa Clara County, California to DuPage County, Illinois: 62

- Net migration: 289 to Santa Clara County, California

#18. Dane County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Dane County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 367

- Migration from Dane County, Wisconsin to DuPage County, Illinois: 44

- Net migration: 323 to Dane County, Wisconsin

#17. Clay County, Florida

- Migration to Clay County, Florida in 2015-2019: 400

- Migration from Clay County, Florida to DuPage County, Illinois: 18

- Net migration: 382 to Clay County, Florida

#16. Tarrant County, Texas

- Migration to Tarrant County, Texas in 2015-2019: 402

- Migration from Tarrant County, Texas to DuPage County, Illinois: 92

- Net migration: 310 to Tarrant County, Texas

#15. San Diego County, California

- Migration to San Diego County, California in 2015-2019: 416

- Migration from San Diego County, California to DuPage County, Illinois: 354

- Net migration: 62 to San Diego County, California

#14. Monroe County, Indiana

- Migration to Monroe County, Indiana in 2015-2019: 453

- Migration from Monroe County, Indiana to DuPage County, Illinois: 61

- Net migration: 392 to Monroe County, Indiana

#13. Hillsborough County, Florida

- Migration to Hillsborough County, Florida in 2015-2019: 514

- Migration from Hillsborough County, Florida to DuPage County, Illinois: 4

- Net migration: 510 to Hillsborough County, Florida

#12. Bexar County, Texas

- Migration to Bexar County, Texas in 2015-2019: 528

- Migration from Bexar County, Texas to DuPage County, Illinois: 148

- Net migration: 380 to Bexar County, Texas

#11. McHenry County, Illinois

- Migration to McHenry County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 591

- Migration from McHenry County, Illinois to DuPage County, Illinois: 672

- Net migration: 81 to DuPage County, Illinois

#10. McLean County, Illinois

- Migration to McLean County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 618

- Migration from McLean County, Illinois to DuPage County, Illinois: 528

- Net migration: 90 to McLean County, Illinois

#9. Maricopa County, Arizona

- Migration to Maricopa County, Arizona in 2015-2019: 621

- Migration from Maricopa County, Arizona to DuPage County, Illinois: 204

- Net migration: 417 to Maricopa County, Arizona

#8. DeKalb County, Illinois

- Migration to DeKalb County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 792

- Migration from DeKalb County, Illinois to DuPage County, Illinois: 751

- Net migration: 41 to DeKalb County, Illinois

#7. Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

- Migration to Milwaukee County, Wisconsin in 2015-2019: 819

- Migration from Milwaukee County, Wisconsin to DuPage County, Illinois: 192

- Net migration: 627 to Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

#6. Lake County, Illinois

- Migration to Lake County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 1,199

- Migration from Lake County, Illinois to DuPage County, Illinois: 1,396

- Net migration: 197 to DuPage County, Illinois

#5. Champaign County, Illinois

- Migration to Champaign County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 1,331

- Migration from Champaign County, Illinois to DuPage County, Illinois: 423

- Net migration: 908 to Champaign County, Illinois

#4. Kendall County, Illinois

- Migration to Kendall County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 2,032

- Migration from Kendall County, Illinois to DuPage County, Illinois: 1,250

- Net migration: 782 to Kendall County, Illinois

#3. Kane County, Illinois

- Migration to Kane County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 6,384

- Migration from Kane County, Illinois to DuPage County, Illinois: 2,935

- Net migration: 3,449 to Kane County, Illinois

#2. Will County, Illinois

- Migration to Will County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 6,613

- Migration from Will County, Illinois to DuPage County, Illinois: 4,266

- Net migration: 2,347 to Will County, Illinois

#1. Cook County, Illinois

- Migration to Cook County, Illinois in 2015-2019: 13,727

- Migration from Cook County, Illinois to DuPage County, Illinois: 19,259

- Net migration: 5,532 to DuPage County, Illinois