Open in App
Limestone County, AL
See more from this location?
Stacker

Where people in Limestone County, AL are moving to most right now

By Stacker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mAcfJ_0lC64o1I00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Limestone County, AL are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Limestone County, Alabama are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Limestone County, AL between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWj6d_0lC64o1I00
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#30. Josephine County, Oregon

- Migration to Josephine County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Josephine County, Oregon to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Josephine County, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0lC64o1I00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Montgomery County, Ohio

- Migration to Montgomery County, Ohio in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Montgomery County, Ohio to Limestone County, Alabama: 6
- Net migration: 23 to Montgomery County, Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtOhw_0lC64o1I00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#28. Honolulu County, Hawaii

- Migration to Honolulu County, Hawaii in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Honolulu County, Hawaii to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Honolulu County, Hawaii

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLJfM_0lC64o1I00
Photo shot by Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Logan County, Ohio

- Migration to Logan County, Ohio in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Logan County, Ohio to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Logan County, Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SI8Fa_0lC64o1I00
Canva

#26. Sacramento County, California

- Migration to Sacramento County, California in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Sacramento County, California to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Sacramento County, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vUrLz_0lC64o1I00
Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#25. Buncombe County, North Carolina

- Migration to Buncombe County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Buncombe County, North Carolina to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Buncombe County, North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdVh6_0lC64o1I00
User:DukeArcTerex // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Fulton County, Georgia

- Migration to Fulton County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 36
- Migration from Fulton County, Georgia to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 36 to Fulton County, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrGzT_0lC64o1I00
Public Domain

#23. Jefferson County, Texas

- Migration to Jefferson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Jefferson County, Texas to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Jefferson County, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F0XuI_0lC64o1I00
Kairos14 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Hood County, Texas

- Migration to Hood County, Texas in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from Hood County, Texas to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 43 to Hood County, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALcbS_0lC64o1I00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Wayne County, Tennessee

- Migration to Wayne County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Wayne County, Tennessee to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Wayne County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqaVS_0lC64o1I00
Canva

#20. Rutherford County, Tennessee

- Migration to Rutherford County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Rutherford County, Tennessee to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0903xh_0lC64o1I00
Canva

#19. York County, Pennsylvania

- Migration to York County, Pennsylvania in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from York County, Pennsylvania to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 47 to York County, Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZFyV_0lC64o1I00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Vernon Parish, Louisiana

- Migration to Vernon Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 50
- Migration from Vernon Parish, Louisiana to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 50 to Vernon Parish, Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lToxf_0lC64o1I00
Canva

#17. St. Johns County, Florida

- Migration to St. Johns County, Florida in 2015-2019: 57
- Migration from St. Johns County, Florida to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 57 to St. Johns County, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09en6L_0lC64o1I00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#16. Mobile County, Alabama

- Migration to Mobile County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Mobile County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 35
- Net migration: 26 to Mobile County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNRqH_0lC64o1I00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Talladega County, Alabama

- Migration to Talladega County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Talladega County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 65 to Talladega County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrSuN_0lC64o1I00
Canva

#14. Pinellas County, Florida

- Migration to Pinellas County, Florida in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Pinellas County, Florida to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 65 to Pinellas County, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cs3OC_0lC64o1I00
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#13. Tuscaloosa County, Alabama

- Migration to Tuscaloosa County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Tuscaloosa County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 178
- Net migration: 111 to Limestone County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AFxuN_0lC64o1I00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Cullman County, Alabama

- Migration to Cullman County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Cullman County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 35
- Net migration: 38 to Cullman County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AO6B8_0lC64o1I00
Canva

#11. Maury County, Tennessee

- Migration to Maury County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 76
- Migration from Maury County, Tennessee to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 76 to Maury County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q8lXA_0lC64o1I00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#10. New Haven County, Connecticut

- Migration to New Haven County, Connecticut in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from New Haven County, Connecticut to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 77 to New Haven County, Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKxiH_0lC64o1I00
Pixabay

#9. Chatham County, Georgia

- Migration to Chatham County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Chatham County, Georgia to Limestone County, Alabama: 0
- Net migration: 83 to Chatham County, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYxA0_0lC64o1I00
Library of Congress

#8. Lee County, Alabama

- Migration to Lee County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Lee County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 333
- Net migration: 238 to Limestone County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRFgO_0lC64o1I00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Shelby County, Alabama

- Migration to Shelby County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Shelby County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 56
- Net migration: 48 to Shelby County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LNDR_0lC64o1I00
Canva

#6. Marshall County, Alabama

- Migration to Marshall County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Marshall County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 65
- Net migration: 43 to Marshall County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ko3OM_0lC64o1I00
Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Giles County, Tennessee

- Migration to Giles County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from Giles County, Tennessee to Limestone County, Alabama: 138
- Net migration: 2 to Giles County, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCVKj_0lC64o1I00
Wayne James // Shutterstock

#4. Lauderdale County, Alabama

- Migration to Lauderdale County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 151
- Migration from Lauderdale County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 119
- Net migration: 32 to Lauderdale County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0lC64o1I00
M Floyd // Flickr

#3. Jefferson County, Alabama

- Migration to Jefferson County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 231
- Migration from Jefferson County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 752
- Net migration: 521 to Limestone County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHxso_0lC64o1I00
MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Morgan County, Alabama

- Migration to Morgan County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 397
- Migration from Morgan County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 427
- Net migration: 30 to Limestone County, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0lC64o1I00
Pixabay

#1. Madison County, Alabama

- Migration to Madison County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 1,852
- Migration from Madison County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 2,441
- Net migration: 589 to Limestone County, Alabama

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
North Alabama Maintenance & Janitorial opens in Ardmore
Ardmore, AL2 days ago
Huntsville police investigating murder of Alabama A&M student
Huntsville, AL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Weekend crashes in Jackson County & Decatur both fatal
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Fatal Crash on Highway 53 in Ardmore | March 13, 2023 | News 19 at Noon
Ardmore, AL1 day ago
Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith enters not guilty plea, waives arraignment
Huntsville, AL17 hours ago
Fatal wreck near state line in Ardmore
Ardmore, TN20 hours ago
Teen dead, 5 others injured after crash in north Alabama
New Market, AL22 hours ago
University of Alabama System Mourns Death of Longtime Trustee Jim Wilson
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
1 taken to UAB Hospital by air after 3-vehicle crash in Athens
Athens, AL12 hours ago
Accident Causes Lane Blockage on I-65 near Decatur | March 12, 2023 News 19 at 7:00 a.m.
Decatur, AL1 day ago
Huntsville just had its biggest year for new housing. These neighborhoods led the list
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Madison County murderer dies in Alabama prison
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
City of Huntsville grants eight local agencies more than $300,000 to fight homelessness
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Alabama inmate dies by suicide in custody, Muscle Shoals officials say
Muscle Shoals, AL2 days ago
Crash victim’s mother, defense attorney react to Felix Ortega’s death in prison
Huntsville, AL10 hours ago
Florence woman charged in death of stillborn
Florence, AL16 hours ago
Traffic Alert: Injuries reported in Morgan County crash
Somerville, AL14 hours ago
One airlifted following crash involving tractor-trailer, two vehicles in Athens
Athens, AL12 hours ago
One airlifted to UAB after crash in Athens
Athens, AL12 hours ago
Former patient of convicted Tennessee doctor reacts to his sentencing
Madison, AL5 days ago
Athens council approves $2.9 million in improvements
Athens, AL11 hours ago
Alabama fugitive found at Knoxville Chick-fil-A
Knoxville, TN5 days ago
Man who killed teenage Alabama couple in 2009 dies in prison
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
Oscar winner Daniel Scheinert's tux of choice bought from Unclaimed Baggage Center in Alabama
Scottsboro, AL17 hours ago
Former Alabama police officer indicted for pedestrian’s death
Tuscumbia, AL3 days ago
One dead after vehicle hits guardrail on I-65 NB near Decatur
Decatur, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy