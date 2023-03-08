Where people in Limestone County, AL are moving to most right now

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Limestone County, AL are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Limestone County, Alabama are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Limestone County, AL between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#30. Josephine County, Oregon

- Migration to Josephine County, Oregon in 2015-2019: 29

- Migration from Josephine County, Oregon to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 29 to Josephine County, Oregon

#29. Montgomery County, Ohio

- Migration to Montgomery County, Ohio in 2015-2019: 29

- Migration from Montgomery County, Ohio to Limestone County, Alabama: 6

- Net migration: 23 to Montgomery County, Ohio

#28. Honolulu County, Hawaii

- Migration to Honolulu County, Hawaii in 2015-2019: 30

- Migration from Honolulu County, Hawaii to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 30 to Honolulu County, Hawaii

#27. Logan County, Ohio

- Migration to Logan County, Ohio in 2015-2019: 30

- Migration from Logan County, Ohio to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 30 to Logan County, Ohio

#26. Sacramento County, California

- Migration to Sacramento County, California in 2015-2019: 32

- Migration from Sacramento County, California to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 32 to Sacramento County, California

#25. Buncombe County, North Carolina

- Migration to Buncombe County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 34

- Migration from Buncombe County, North Carolina to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 34 to Buncombe County, North Carolina

#24. Fulton County, Georgia

- Migration to Fulton County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 36

- Migration from Fulton County, Georgia to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 36 to Fulton County, Georgia

#23. Jefferson County, Texas

- Migration to Jefferson County, Texas in 2015-2019: 39

- Migration from Jefferson County, Texas to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 39 to Jefferson County, Texas

#22. Hood County, Texas

- Migration to Hood County, Texas in 2015-2019: 43

- Migration from Hood County, Texas to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 43 to Hood County, Texas

#21. Wayne County, Tennessee

- Migration to Wayne County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 44

- Migration from Wayne County, Tennessee to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 44 to Wayne County, Tennessee

#20. Rutherford County, Tennessee

- Migration to Rutherford County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 45

- Migration from Rutherford County, Tennessee to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 45 to Rutherford County, Tennessee

#19. York County, Pennsylvania

- Migration to York County, Pennsylvania in 2015-2019: 47

- Migration from York County, Pennsylvania to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 47 to York County, Pennsylvania

#18. Vernon Parish, Louisiana

- Migration to Vernon Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 50

- Migration from Vernon Parish, Louisiana to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 50 to Vernon Parish, Louisiana

#17. St. Johns County, Florida

- Migration to St. Johns County, Florida in 2015-2019: 57

- Migration from St. Johns County, Florida to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 57 to St. Johns County, Florida

#16. Mobile County, Alabama

- Migration to Mobile County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 61

- Migration from Mobile County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 35

- Net migration: 26 to Mobile County, Alabama

#15. Talladega County, Alabama

- Migration to Talladega County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 65

- Migration from Talladega County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 65 to Talladega County, Alabama

#14. Pinellas County, Florida

- Migration to Pinellas County, Florida in 2015-2019: 65

- Migration from Pinellas County, Florida to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 65 to Pinellas County, Florida

#13. Tuscaloosa County, Alabama

- Migration to Tuscaloosa County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 67

- Migration from Tuscaloosa County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 178

- Net migration: 111 to Limestone County, Alabama

#12. Cullman County, Alabama

- Migration to Cullman County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 73

- Migration from Cullman County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 35

- Net migration: 38 to Cullman County, Alabama

#11. Maury County, Tennessee

- Migration to Maury County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 76

- Migration from Maury County, Tennessee to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 76 to Maury County, Tennessee

#10. New Haven County, Connecticut

- Migration to New Haven County, Connecticut in 2015-2019: 77

- Migration from New Haven County, Connecticut to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 77 to New Haven County, Connecticut

#9. Chatham County, Georgia

- Migration to Chatham County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 83

- Migration from Chatham County, Georgia to Limestone County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 83 to Chatham County, Georgia

#8. Lee County, Alabama

- Migration to Lee County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 95

- Migration from Lee County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 333

- Net migration: 238 to Limestone County, Alabama

#7. Shelby County, Alabama

- Migration to Shelby County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 104

- Migration from Shelby County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 56

- Net migration: 48 to Shelby County, Alabama

#6. Marshall County, Alabama

- Migration to Marshall County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 108

- Migration from Marshall County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 65

- Net migration: 43 to Marshall County, Alabama

#5. Giles County, Tennessee

- Migration to Giles County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 140

- Migration from Giles County, Tennessee to Limestone County, Alabama: 138

- Net migration: 2 to Giles County, Tennessee

#4. Lauderdale County, Alabama

- Migration to Lauderdale County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 151

- Migration from Lauderdale County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 119

- Net migration: 32 to Lauderdale County, Alabama

#3. Jefferson County, Alabama

- Migration to Jefferson County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 231

- Migration from Jefferson County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 752

- Net migration: 521 to Limestone County, Alabama

#2. Morgan County, Alabama

- Migration to Morgan County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 397

- Migration from Morgan County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 427

- Net migration: 30 to Limestone County, Alabama

#1. Madison County, Alabama

- Migration to Madison County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 1,852

- Migration from Madison County, Alabama to Limestone County, Alabama: 2,441

- Net migration: 589 to Limestone County, Alabama