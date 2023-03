Where people in Washington County, AL are moving to most right now

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in Washington County, AL are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Washington County, Alabama are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Washington County, AL between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#11. Elmore County, Alabama

- Migration to Elmore County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 10

- Migration from Elmore County, Alabama to Washington County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 10 to Elmore County, Alabama

#10. Dallas County, Texas

- Migration to Dallas County, Texas in 2015-2019: 13

- Migration from Dallas County, Texas to Washington County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 13 to Dallas County, Texas

#9. Pearl River County, Mississippi

- Migration to Pearl River County, Mississippi in 2015-2019: 14

- Migration from Pearl River County, Mississippi to Washington County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 14 to Pearl River County, Mississippi

#8. Marengo County, Alabama

- Migration to Marengo County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 17

- Migration from Marengo County, Alabama to Washington County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 17 to Marengo County, Alabama

#7. Larimer County, Colorado

- Migration to Larimer County, Colorado in 2015-2019: 22

- Migration from Larimer County, Colorado to Washington County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 22 to Larimer County, Colorado

#6. Los Angeles County, California

- Migration to Los Angeles County, California in 2015-2019: 23

- Migration from Los Angeles County, California to Washington County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 23 to Los Angeles County, California

#5. Baldwin County, Alabama

- Migration to Baldwin County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 32

- Migration from Baldwin County, Alabama to Washington County, Alabama: 51

- Net migration: 19 to Washington County, Alabama

#4. St. Clair County, Michigan

- Migration to St. Clair County, Michigan in 2015-2019: 46

- Migration from St. Clair County, Michigan to Washington County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 46 to St. Clair County, Michigan

#3. Hennepin County, Minnesota

- Migration to Hennepin County, Minnesota in 2015-2019: 74

- Migration from Hennepin County, Minnesota to Washington County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 74 to Hennepin County, Minnesota

#2. Wayne County, Mississippi

- Migration to Wayne County, Mississippi in 2015-2019: 87

- Migration from Wayne County, Mississippi to Washington County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 87 to Wayne County, Mississippi

#1. Mobile County, Alabama

- Migration to Mobile County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 175

- Migration from Mobile County, Alabama to Washington County, Alabama: 163

- Net migration: 12 to Mobile County, Alabama