Where people in Elmore County, AL are moving to most right now

Where people in Elmore County, AL are moving to most

To learn more about migration patterns in the U.S., Stacker compiled a list of where people in Elmore County, Alabama are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties and county equivalents are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the county from Elmore County, AL between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#30. St. Lucie County, Florida

- Migration to St. Lucie County, Florida in 2015-2019: 38

- Migration from St. Lucie County, Florida to Elmore County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 38 to St. Lucie County, Florida

Gwmackey // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Bossier Parish, Louisiana

- Migration to Bossier Parish, Louisiana in 2015-2019: 39

- Migration from Bossier Parish, Louisiana to Elmore County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 39 to Bossier Parish, Louisiana

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Rankin County, Mississippi

- Migration to Rankin County, Mississippi in 2015-2019: 44

- Migration from Rankin County, Mississippi to Elmore County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 44 to Rankin County, Mississippi

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Tipton County, Tennessee

- Migration to Tipton County, Tennessee in 2015-2019: 44

- Migration from Tipton County, Tennessee to Elmore County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 44 to Tipton County, Tennessee

j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bay County, Florida

- Migration to Bay County, Florida in 2015-2019: 44

- Migration from Bay County, Florida to Elmore County, Alabama: 11

- Net migration: 33 to Bay County, Florida

MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Morgan County, Alabama

- Migration to Morgan County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 47

- Migration from Morgan County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 35

- Net migration: 12 to Morgan County, Alabama

Thomson M // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Cherokee County, Georgia

- Migration to Cherokee County, Georgia in 2015-2019: 50

- Migration from Cherokee County, Georgia to Elmore County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 50 to Cherokee County, Georgia

Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Iredell County, North Carolina

- Migration to Iredell County, North Carolina in 2015-2019: 50

- Migration from Iredell County, North Carolina to Elmore County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 50 to Iredell County, North Carolina

Canva

#22. Lake County, Indiana

- Migration to Lake County, Indiana in 2015-2019: 55

- Migration from Lake County, Indiana to Elmore County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 55 to Lake County, Indiana

SD Dirk // Flickr

#21. San Diego County, California

- Migration to San Diego County, California in 2015-2019: 63

- Migration from San Diego County, California to Elmore County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 63 to San Diego County, California

Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Pike County, Alabama

- Migration to Pike County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 65

- Migration from Pike County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 18

- Net migration: 47 to Pike County, Alabama

Canva

#19. Santa Rosa County, Florida

- Migration to Santa Rosa County, Florida in 2015-2019: 71

- Migration from Santa Rosa County, Florida to Elmore County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 71 to Santa Rosa County, Florida

Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#18. Tuscaloosa County, Alabama

- Migration to Tuscaloosa County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 76

- Migration from Tuscaloosa County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 101

- Net migration: 25 to Elmore County, Alabama

Ken Heuvelman // Wikimedia Commons

#17. St. Clair County, Michigan

- Migration to St. Clair County, Michigan in 2015-2019: 77

- Migration from St. Clair County, Michigan to Elmore County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 77 to St. Clair County, Michigan

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Henry County, Alabama

- Migration to Henry County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 84

- Migration from Henry County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 84 to Henry County, Alabama

Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Etowah County, Alabama

- Migration to Etowah County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 90

- Migration from Etowah County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 20

- Net migration: 70 to Etowah County, Alabama

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Talladega County, Alabama

- Migration to Talladega County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 91

- Migration from Talladega County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 93

- Net migration: 2 to Elmore County, Alabama

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#13. St. Clair County, Alabama

- Migration to St. Clair County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 93

- Migration from St. Clair County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 22

- Net migration: 71 to St. Clair County, Alabama

Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#12. Mobile County, Alabama

- Migration to Mobile County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 107

- Migration from Mobile County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 39

- Net migration: 68 to Mobile County, Alabama

Canva

#11. Escambia County, Florida

- Migration to Escambia County, Florida in 2015-2019: 108

- Migration from Escambia County, Florida to Elmore County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 108 to Escambia County, Florida

Canva

#10. DeKalb County, Alabama

- Migration to DeKalb County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 113

- Migration from DeKalb County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 0

- Net migration: 113 to DeKalb County, Alabama

Pixabay

#9. Madison County, Alabama

- Migration to Madison County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 122

- Migration from Madison County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 75

- Net migration: 47 to Madison County, Alabama

M Floyd // Flickr

#8. Jefferson County, Alabama

- Migration to Jefferson County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 133

- Migration from Jefferson County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 256

- Net migration: 123 to Elmore County, Alabama

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Shelby County, Alabama

- Migration to Shelby County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 136

- Migration from Shelby County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 107

- Net migration: 29 to Shelby County, Alabama

Canva

#6. Chilton County, Alabama

- Migration to Chilton County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 142

- Migration from Chilton County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 85

- Net migration: 57 to Chilton County, Alabama

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Limestone County, Alabama

- Migration to Limestone County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 207

- Migration from Limestone County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 19

- Net migration: 188 to Limestone County, Alabama

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Tallapoosa County, Alabama

- Migration to Tallapoosa County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 292

- Migration from Tallapoosa County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 600

- Net migration: 308 to Elmore County, Alabama

Library of Congress

#3. Lee County, Alabama

- Migration to Lee County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 395

- Migration from Lee County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 45

- Net migration: 350 to Lee County, Alabama

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Autauga County, Alabama

- Migration to Autauga County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 547

- Migration from Autauga County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 1,277

- Net migration: 730 to Elmore County, Alabama

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#1. Montgomery County, Alabama

- Migration to Montgomery County, Alabama in 2015-2019: 1,459

- Migration from Montgomery County, Alabama to Elmore County, Alabama: 1,609

- Net migration: 150 to Elmore County, Alabama