Star Wars: The Mandalorian Director "Wouldn't Be Surprised" by Din Djarin and Grogu Jumping to the Big Screen

Star Wars fans met Din Djarin and Grogu , a.k.a. "Baby Yoda," shortly before the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in The Mandalorian , leaving audiences to wonder when the pair might make their jump to a film in the galaxy far, far away, with Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa thinking it's only a matter of time before such a crossover occurs. The filmmaker admitted that his reaction wasn't based on any insider information, more that his familiarity with how Lucasfilm blurs the lines between theatrical and TV stories makes it seem like an eventuality.

"I don't know what the big plan of everything is, and obviously, there's so much storytelling happening now in Star Wars . There are series, and a lot has happened in the films," Famuyiwa recalled to The Hollywood Reporter . "So what that all means in terms of how we create things and for what medium has all started to blur. So I wouldn't be surprised, but I certainly don't have any inside knowledge about anything that's happening in that regard. But there's a large storytelling community within Star Wars that is very active on the series side and continues to be active when it comes to what may be happening with the films moving forward."

These remarks echo similar comments made by series creator Jon Favreau about the pair's big-screen future.

"Let's just look at Dave Filoni's past, look at how The Clone Wars affects, how it weaves within stories that existed before," Favreau shared with ComicBook.com of the connections between stories . "I think we're always looking to all of Star Wars and I think that each generation connects with a different aspect of it. I was 10 when the first movie came out, so I have the deepest connection with those characters. But now dealing with people who are millennials, the prequels are theirs, and Gen Z has Clone Wars , has the sequels, and then even the [Expanded Universe], for those of us who live through the moments where there wasn't a lot of Star Wars and there was Star Wars being generated around games and around books and comics ."

He continued, "So we like to pull everybody together. Much like at the conventions, when you go to the conventions, you have people from all different parts of the world dressing up as different characters all having a ball together. I think that really captures what my experience has been with the fans, and so we try to just acknowledge and draw in as much as we can and give acknowledgments that we're paying attention to everything going on in Star Wars and try to include it in the show."

