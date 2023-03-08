Open in App
New Iberia, LA
See more from this location?
KATC News

Toy gun triggers lockdown at SLCC; students told to lock themselves in

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fezNm_0lC64SYC00

A student brought a toy handgun to school which looked so much like a weapon it triggered a lockdown at the Iberia Campus of SLCC.

Here's the message that students forwarded to us. Their emails indicate it was sent at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

"EMERGENCY: There is an emergency situation on SLCC’s New Iberia Campus. If you are on this campus, go to the nearest room (or stay in your existing location), lock the door, and await further instructions from emergency personnel. If you are not on campus, stay away until notified of an “all clear” from campus officials or local authorities. Standby for additional messages regarding this incident."

We reached out to the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, and they confirmed that there was a situation at the school.

"IPSO deputies are working the case right now. There is no threat to the community," a spokesperson said.

SLCC officials sent us this timeline:

  • A student was spotted via a surveillance camera wielding what looked like a gun in the New Iberia campus’ parking lot.
  • SLCC Office of Safety & Security relayed that the student was not hostile, but as a precaution, they issued a lockdown of the campus and contacted the local authorities.
  • The student departed campus on a bus.
  • Authorities arrived and cleared the lockdown.
  • Officers reported back to us that they tracked down the individual and confirmed that he did not have a weapon, but instead a toy that was confused for a weapon.

We'll update this story as more information is received.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Iberia, LA newsLocal New Iberia, LA
Lafayette Police on scene of 18-wheeler crash on I-49
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
15-Year-Old Student at School in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Stab an Officer
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Louisiana McDonalds employee accused of stealing $500 from register before walking off job
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
Broussard Police yet to confirm possible shooting at Walk-On's
Broussard, LA12 hours ago
BRPD officer: ‘20 people tried to jump me’ during school brawl
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Worker accused of beating disabled man at intermediate care facility in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Opelousas caregiver arrested after reports of physical and verbal abuse
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
Breaux Bridge, Louisiana Couple Arrested After Mother’s Children Sent to the Hospital
Breaux Bridge, LA2 days ago
Massive school brawl involving 200 people leads to hospitalized officer, 10 arrests
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
A year after disappearance, Ella Goodie's family, friends pray for Lafayette woman's return
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Lafayette Police: Man Arrested After Shooting at Trespassers in His Yard
Lafayette, LA5 hours ago
Argument between roommates ends in deadly shooting in Baton Rouge, arrest documents show
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Remembering the Night Kidnapping Survivor Elizabeth Smart Shared Her Story With Lafayette, Louisiana
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Man found dead on Prairie Hwy. in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge, LA16 hours ago
Three people shot while filming music video in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Pedestrian killed in West Baton Rouge crash
Port Allen, LA19 hours ago
Suspect arrested in connection with shooting, police say
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Opelousas caregiver accused of punching, verbally abusing infirm woman in her care
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
Baton Rouge nursing student's killer sentenced to 25 years
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
NAACP: Video shows 2 deputies punching teens at school fight
Baton Rouge, LA4 days ago
Lafayette Fire Department called out to commercial fire
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Lafayette man doing yard work hears cries for help; thwarts suicide attempt
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
UPDATE: Fourth and final arrest made in Berwick shooting
Berwick, LA3 days ago
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Scheme to Smuggle Drugs into a Penal Facility
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Marijuana, paraphernalia arrests reported locally
Morgan City, LA1 day ago
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating 12-Year-Old Missing Since March 8
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Another bystander killed in Baton Rouge police chase; local leaders want changes
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
18-wheeler, major vehicle crash closes Thruway Friday night
Lafayette, LA23 hours ago
Authorities on scene of three-vehicle crash in Duson
Duson, LA2 days ago
Women's History: Patrice Melnick
Opelousas, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy