Police captain hid department tech and files in Toms River home, cops say

BOONTON - A Boonton police captain has been charged after allegedly stealing his own internal affairs records and computer hardware with police data from his department, stashing the computer towers in his Toms River home, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Wednesday.

Stephen Jones, 42, of Toms River, has been charged by complaint with second-degree computer theft, third-degree theft by unlawful taking, third-degree tampering with public records and fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records, Platkin said, in connection with an April 2022 incident. The charges are a result of an investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability’s Corruption Bureau.

The investigation found that Jones removed at least five computer towers from the Boonton Police Department, according to the announcement. Three of the towers contained police information, including files on internal affairs matters.

Jones also allegedly stole his own personnel file and internal affairs file, Platkin said. He then stashed the computer towers in his Toms River home and the files at his in-laws' home in Edison.

According to Platkin, Jones was allegedly caught on surveillance video late at night on April 13, 2022, removing containers and computer towers from the police department, removing the items without authorization and in violation of Boonton Police policies.

"Second-degree crimes carry a five- to 10-year prison term with a $150,000 fine upon conviction," Platkin said. "Third-degree crimes can carry a prison sentence of three to five years and a $15,000 fine. Fourth-degree offenses could lead to up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000."

