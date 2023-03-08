Open in App
Toms River, NJ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
App.com | Asbury Park Press

Police captain hid department tech and files in Toms River home, cops say

By Jenna Calderón, Asbury Park Press,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIy4G_0lC64LcL00

BOONTON - A Boonton police captain has been charged after allegedly stealing his own internal affairs records and computer hardware with police data from his department, stashing the computer towers in his Toms River home, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Wednesday.

Stephen Jones, 42, of Toms River, has been charged by complaint with second-degree computer theft, third-degree theft by unlawful taking, third-degree tampering with public records and fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records, Platkin said, in connection with an April 2022 incident. The charges are a result of an investigation by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability’s Corruption Bureau.

The investigation found that Jones removed at least five computer towers from the Boonton Police Department, according to the announcement. Three of the towers contained police information, including files on internal affairs matters.

Jones also allegedly stole his own personnel file and internal affairs file, Platkin said. He then stashed the computer towers in his Toms River home and the files at his in-laws' home in Edison.

According to Platkin, Jones was allegedly caught on surveillance video late at night on April 13, 2022, removing containers and computer towers from the police department, removing the items without authorization and in violation of Boonton Police policies.

"Second-degree crimes carry a five- to 10-year prison term with a $150,000 fine upon conviction," Platkin said. "Third-degree crimes can carry a prison sentence of three to five years and a $15,000 fine. Fourth-degree offenses could lead to up to 18 months in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000."

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jersey Shore Arson Investigation Ends in Arrest
Pleasantville, NJ23 hours ago
Lakewood Man Accused Of Setting Fires, Robbing Man With Scissors: Prosecutor
Lakewood Township, NJ1 day ago
Mullica woman on release in truck theft arrested in Atlantic City carjacking
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Armed robber set 2 fires behind Lakewood business while trying to flee, cops say
Lakewood Township, NJ1 day ago
MALL BRAWL (UPDATE): Incident Quickly Quelled At Garden State Plaza
Paramus, NJ13 hours ago
Man charged with kidnapping girlfriend, infant son from NJ home: officials
Jackson, NJ2 days ago
Man Convicted Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend In South Jersey
Atlantic City, NJ1 day ago
Jersey Shore Man Sentenced For Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor
Long Branch, NJ1 day ago
Ocean County man charged in January attack on crowd attending anti-racism concert in Asbury Park
Asbury Park, NJ2 days ago
Bayside inmate charged in killing of fellow prisoner
Trenton, NJ1 day ago
Police Captain Charged With Stealing Computer Towers, Records
Boonton, NJ3 days ago
New Brick Police Chief Sets Goals
Brick, NJ1 day ago
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police: Man Argues With Home Depot Workers, Crashes Truck Into Store
Egg Harbor Township, NJ2 days ago
29-year-old who allegedly tried to enroll at N.J. high school appears in court
New Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Urgent care doctor inappropriately touched patients in 3 NJ counties, officials say
Newark, NJ1 day ago
There’s a Family Buried Under a Street in Northfield, NJ
Northfield, NJ1 day ago
Officials ID victim in Atlantic City, New Jersey fatal hit-and-run; driver sought
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
North Brunswick Man Hit by Car in South Brunswick, His Dog Then Bit the Driver, According to Police
South Brunswick Township, NJ1 day ago
Man Accused of Following Girl, 17, Into Her Home
Deer Park, NY2 days ago
Dad shoots wife and son inside Roxbury, NJ home
Roxbury Township, NJ3 days ago
Lakewood Man Charged With Two Counts Of Kidnapping, Endangering Welfare Of A Child And Robbery In Jackson
Jackson, NJ3 days ago
Toms River fire deemed accidental, here’s what happened
Toms River, NJ3 days ago
News 12 exclusive video: Monmouth County jewelry store ransacked
Aberdeen Township, NJ3 days ago
Man Suffers Serious Burns in Toms River Fire Caused by Cigarette
Toms River, NJ3 days ago
Gilmore dines with Orthodox community leaders as he hashes alternate plan to control Toms River
Toms River, NJ1 day ago
JEWELRY HEIST: Second-Story Man With Ladder, Lookout Breaks Window At Hartgers In Wyckoff
Wyckoff, NJ3 days ago
New Brunswick Cops Investigate After Man Shot Near Remsen and Townsend
New Brunswick, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy