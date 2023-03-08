Open in App
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ is coming this month

By Matt Adams,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LKv8d_0lC64GCi00

( WXIN ) — There’s no better way to put winter behind you and look forward to spring than by having an ice cream cone.

You can get a free one at participating Dairy Queen locations on Monday, March 20, as DQ celebrates its annual “Free Cone Day” to mark the first day of spring.

“We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season!” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ, said in a statement.

There’s a hidden image on Toblerone chocolate bars: Can you spot it?

Customers can get a free small vanilla cone – what DQ called its “iconic curl you crave” – with no purchase necessary. “All you have to do is show up and order!” the company said on its website .

The promotion, which first launched in 2014, is available all day while supplies last and is good for one cone per person.

Dairy Queen said you can get them at participating “U.S. non-mall locations.” It may not be available on delivery or mobile orders.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cold case solved? Rockford man charged in 2016 murder of preschool teacher
Rockford, IL2 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
Illinois woman in court after delivering amphetamine to inmates
Bloomington, IL1 day ago
Denise Russo, formerly of VH1’s reality series ‘The X-Life,’ dead at 44
San Diego, CA20 hours ago
Can I legally live in a storage unit?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Freeport woman killed after Jeep crashes into tree
Freeport, IL3 days ago
Big cat in Cincinnati tests positive for cocaine
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Poplar Grove teens charged in string of car burglaries and thefts
Poplar Grove, IL1 day ago
Pie in the Sky: Juvenile bald eagle snatches pizza slice in Connecticut
Wethersfield, CT2 days ago
Girl Scouts ‘extremely disappointed’ with cookie baker amid inventory, supply chain problems
Louisville, KY2 days ago
People found living in tunnel under Colorado highway flyover
Wheat Ridge, CO2 days ago
Los Angeles Times claims ‘white drivers’ polluting the air of ‘people of color’
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
Plant City, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy