Open in App
Norfolk, VA
See more from this location?
HBCU Gameday

MEAC Tourney: Norfolk State WBB advances to semifinals

By SAM Quick,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEWMu_0lC61mQt00

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Norfolk State dominated South Carolina State in the 22-23 WBB MEAC Tourney in a 61-37 rout on Wednesday afternoon. The Spartans had the upper hand in this one, going into half with an eight-point lead and outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 39-23 in the final 20 minutes.

Kierra Wheeler scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the way for Norfolk State. As a team, the Spartans shot 39% from the field, 38% from behind the arc, and 75% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.93 points per possession on 47% true shooting.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

  • Norfolk State shot 38.6 percent (22-of-57) from the floor and 75.0 percent (12-of-16) from the free-throw line
  • Kierra Wheeler registered a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, with two assists, two steals and one blocked shot
  • Crystal White tallied nine points, two boards and two assists
  • The Spartans finished with 32 points in the paint, 25 points off 24 South Carolina State turnovers, 19 bench points, 17 second-chance points and eight fast break points
  • South Carolina State went 15-of-47 shooting (31.9 percent) and 3-of-7 (42.9 percent) from the charity stripe
  • Nicole Gwynn led the way with 12 points, along with six boards, two steals and one assist
  • Lovely Sonnier recorded 10 points, eight rebounds, four steals, one assist and one blocked shot
  • The Bulldogs finished with 10 points in the paint, seven points off 15 Norfolk State turnovers, six bench points, six fast break points and four second-chance points

South Carolina State was led by Nicole Gwynn, who recorded 12 points and six boards. As a team, the Lady Bulldogs struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.55 points per possession on 32% shooting from the field. Even the uncontested attempts were not falling, as the Lady Bulldogs went a paltry 3-of-7 from the free throw line.

Norfolk State rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against Howard. Its next action is on March 10. The team will square off with TBA on a neutral court. On the other side, South Carolina State’s struggles continue. The team can’t seem to stop the losses from piling up. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post MEAC Tourney: Norfolk State WBB advances to semifinals appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Norfolk, VA newsLocal Norfolk, VA
Morgan State WBB gets automatic spot in WNIT Tourney
Baltimore, MD14 hours ago
Norfolk State gets past Howard for MEAC Women’s championship
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Norfolk State women draw South Carolina in NCAA Tournament
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Howard defeats Norfolk State for first MEAC title since 1992
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-264 east
Norfolk, VA18 hours ago
Death reported after crash on I-664 near Bowers Hill in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA3 days ago
Police search for suspects in double homicide on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA7 days ago
Train coming from Newport News derails and catches fire in Summers Co., West Virginia
Newport News, VA5 days ago
1 injured after verbal altercation leads to shooting on Buckroe Avenue in Hampton
Hampton, VA6 days ago
Suspect in deadly Hardee’s shooting denied bond
Newport News, VA3 days ago
NSU grad creates successful clothing brand, inspired by his old neighborhood
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Hampton Roads rapper killed in Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Hampton police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting on Briarfield Road
Hampton, VA5 days ago
Man injured following overnight shooting on Bell St in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City, NC21 hours ago
Police: 2 shot in Calvert Square area of Norfolk
Norfolk, VA12 days ago
Portsmouth Police seize drugs, firearms during flea market pot shop bust
Portsmouth, VA4 days ago
4 arrested in connection to homicide on Colonial Avenue in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA6 days ago
Woman found dead in Norfolk pond
Norfolk, VA5 days ago
3-vehicle crash temporarily closes southbound lanes on I-664 near MMMBT
Newport News, VA18 hours ago
Bond denied for suspect in quadruple-shooting outside Legacy Lounge in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
Norfolk police search for suspect in connection to pediatric office burglary
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
Hampton woman scrambling as emergency SNAP benefits end March 31
Hampton, VA3 days ago
Juvenile shot on Hedgerow Lane in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Mayor says $130 million Hampton build would help meet growing housing needs
Hampton, VA2 days ago
Man killed early Sunday morning when he crashed into the rear of a school bus on I-64
Hampton, VA8 days ago
Woman found dead in pond outside Norfolk apartment complex, police say
Norfolk, VA5 days ago
Local women's shelter seeking donations
Virginia Beach, VA4 days ago
Man identified after deadly Hampton shooting
Hampton, VA28 days ago
Former Portsmouth police officer indicted on charges in connection to 2018 fatal shooting
Portsmouth, VA11 days ago
Man arrested after shooting on Buckroe Ave in Hampton: Police
Hampton, VA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy