Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh officials prepare for St. Patrick's Day parade, celebration

By Julia Felton,

3 days ago
Pittsburgh public safety officials are preparing for the city’s Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations this weekend.

The St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday will march through Downtown Pittsburgh, starting at 10 a.m. at Liberty Avenue and 11th Street. The route will proceed to Grant Street, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies and then head to its ending spot at Stanwix Street.

Pittsburgh Public Safety bureaus and local law enforcement partners will be present to ensure the festivities go smoothly and safely, officials said.

“Pittsburgh is the place to be on St. Patrick’s Day, rivaling much larger cities in participation and crowd size for the parade,” Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said.

Officials expect large groups to converge on the South Side and North Shore entertainment districts after the parade. People may gather Downtown or walk across the 10th Street Bridge to the South Side.

Drivers can park for free at Second Avenue Parking Plaza.

Pittsburgh police will have extra officers in areas where officials expect people to gather after the parade. Mounted units will be stationed on the South Side to handle the heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic expected there and to deal with “the expected increased alcohol consumption in these areas.”

No parking will be permitted in the public safety lane on East Carson Street — between South 12th and South 18th Streets — beginning Saturday morning to ensure access for emergency vehicles, officials said. Signs will be posted 24 hours in advance.

Officials urged revelers to choose a designated driver or hire a taxi or rideshare. Rideshare drivers will be directed to designated pickup and drop-off areas to reduce congestion on East Carson Street.

The parade attracts some of the largest crowds in the country, city officials said, with thousands of people lining the parade route.

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department deputies will provide law enforcement assistance, and the Allegheny County Health Department will be conducting compliance checks at bars and restaurants, officials said.

Officials also urged paradegoers to dress appropriately for the weather, which is forecast to be in the low 40s or 30s. There is a chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, but officials said the parade will go on regardless of the weather.

