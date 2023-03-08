Open in App
Guadalupe, CA
See more from this location?
News Channel 3-12

Guadalupe celebrates opening of renovated community center and youth clubhouse

By Dave Alley,

3 days ago
The LeRoy Park Community Center and Ron Estabillo Clubhouse in Guadalupe as seen on March 8, 2023. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xC5sq_0lC60jkV00

GUADALUPE, Calif. -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, along with the City of Guadalupe, are celebrating the opening of a recently renovated community center and newly created youth center at LeRoy Park.

The center just reopened a few days ago after being closed for four years due to renovations. Part of the $4.5 million refurbishment was the creation of the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse, which will serve as a host site for the Boys & Girls Club.

It's a beautiful facility with every resource a kid could want," said Kelly White O'Neill, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast Director of Marketing and Donor Communications. "Guadalupe is a small town, so it's easy to walk. Kids can get here from any part of the city really, and it's just a much-needed place."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast has an agreement with the City of Guadalupe that allows it to operate their highly regarded out-of-school programs in the building that serves Guadalupe children aged 6-to-18-years-old.

"It's been many years in the making," said White O'Neill. "It's a great partnership with the City of Guadalupe and our organization to serve the many kinds in Guadalupe who need a great afterschool and out-of-school facility to come to. We have a beautiful library space. We have a great arts and crafts room. We have a very robust sports program with a great sports program. We have a stage where fine arts and performing arts can be done and we have a great outdoor space."

This is the third Boys & Girls Club Clubhouse operating in Guadalupe, joining others are Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School and Mary Buren Elementary School.

Even with the opening of the the new Ron Estabillo Clubhouse, the sites on the two school campuses will remain in place.

"Guadalupe is expanding as a community," said White O'Neill. "It's a rapidly growing community with lots of families and kids need safe places to go after school. They need sports programs. They need enrichment programs, leadership opportunities, and all of that is provided by the Boys and Girls Club programming."

Sign-ups are open and available online here . If you need help signing up, visit the Clubhouse during service hours between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

An annual membership fee for each child is $50, but scholarships are available and no child will be turned away due to inability to pay.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse is scheduled for February 24th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The community is invited to the attend the free event. Refreshments, activities and tours of the facility will be available.

The post Guadalupe celebrates opening of renovated community center and youth clubhouse appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Guadalupe, CA newsLocal Guadalupe, CA
North Santa Barbara County school closures and openings as Friday storm rolls in
Guadalupe, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Get a Taste of Life Back in the Day at Lomoc’s La Purisima Mission
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Lompoc Aquatic Center activity and therapy pools temporarily closed
Lompoc, CA3 days ago
SMHS students attend play at the Pacific Conservatory Theatre on Thursday
Santa Maria, CA5 days ago
City rangers prepare for weekend rainstorm in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
New seafood restaurant in Arroyo Grande features cooking of Las Vegas chef
Arroyo Grande, CA20 hours ago
Red Light Roundup 02/20 – 03/05/2023
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Arroyo Grande warming center open Monday night
Arroyo Grande, CA5 days ago
Lompoc Library partners with In-N-Out Burger to encourage kids to read
Lompoc, CA5 days ago
Santa Maria City Council approves plan to remodel old Fallas department store into apartment building
Santa Maria, CA4 days ago
Thursday home couch fire displaces six in Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Paso Robles declares local emergency during Friday storm
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Santa Maria City Council unanimously approves permit for Heritage Walk Lofts
Santa Maria, CA4 days ago
Pac Biz Times reports: American Riviera Bank expands to Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
Paso Robles businesses hit with damage as another storm rolls through
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
City warns of bluff failure at Memory Park in Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach, CA22 hours ago
Op-Ed: Solvang Votes for Bigotry and Discrimination Against LGBTQ Community
Solvang, CA2 days ago
Schools closed today due to storms
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
UPDATE: Flood Warning canceled for Salinas River
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
UPDATE: Hwy 1 reopens in Morro Bay as water recedes in area
Morro Bay, CA1 day ago
Road closures in North Santa Barbara County
Buellton, CA1 day ago
SLO County Public Health Department reports ongoing sewage spill in Cambria
Cambria, CA1 day ago
Road closures in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
'The small version of Hearst Castle': Central Calif. mansion goes up for auction
Los Osos, CA2 days ago
Templeton Concerts in the Park lineup announced
Templeton, CA3 days ago
Evacuation orders, warnings for Oceano and AG residents lifted
Oceano, CA20 hours ago
Lompoc Councilwoman Gilda Cordova Denies Allegations That She Lives Outside City Limits
Lompoc, CA3 days ago
City of Paso Robles has approved updated parking plan
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy