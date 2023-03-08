Guadalupe celebrates opening of renovated community center and youth clubhouse

The LeRoy Park Community Center and Ron Estabillo Clubhouse in Guadalupe as seen on March 8, 2023. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

GUADALUPE, Calif. -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast, along with the City of Guadalupe, are celebrating the opening of a recently renovated community center and newly created youth center at LeRoy Park.

The center just reopened a few days ago after being closed for four years due to renovations. Part of the $4.5 million refurbishment was the creation of the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse, which will serve as a host site for the Boys & Girls Club.

It's a beautiful facility with every resource a kid could want," said Kelly White O'Neill, Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast Director of Marketing and Donor Communications. "Guadalupe is a small town, so it's easy to walk. Kids can get here from any part of the city really, and it's just a much-needed place."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast has an agreement with the City of Guadalupe that allows it to operate their highly regarded out-of-school programs in the building that serves Guadalupe children aged 6-to-18-years-old.

"It's been many years in the making," said White O'Neill. "It's a great partnership with the City of Guadalupe and our organization to serve the many kinds in Guadalupe who need a great afterschool and out-of-school facility to come to. We have a beautiful library space. We have a great arts and crafts room. We have a very robust sports program with a great sports program. We have a stage where fine arts and performing arts can be done and we have a great outdoor space."

This is the third Boys & Girls Club Clubhouse operating in Guadalupe, joining others are Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School and Mary Buren Elementary School.

Even with the opening of the the new Ron Estabillo Clubhouse, the sites on the two school campuses will remain in place.

"Guadalupe is expanding as a community," said White O'Neill. "It's a rapidly growing community with lots of families and kids need safe places to go after school. They need sports programs. They need enrichment programs, leadership opportunities, and all of that is provided by the Boys and Girls Club programming."

Sign-ups are open and available online here . If you need help signing up, visit the Clubhouse during service hours between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

An annual membership fee for each child is $50, but scholarships are available and no child will be turned away due to inability to pay.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Ron Estabillo Clubhouse is scheduled for February 24th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The community is invited to the attend the free event. Refreshments, activities and tours of the facility will be available.

