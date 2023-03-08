Aaron Rodgers career with the Green Bay Packers seemingly all but over
By Vincent Frank,
3 days ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is somewhat of a loose cannon. We have absolutely no idea when he is going to make a decision on his future in the NFL. This has been the case over the past few years.
Rodgers, 39, just recently emerged from a four-day darkness retreat in which he was contemplating his future in the NFL. There are three options for the future first ballot Ball of Famer:
Retire
Return to the Green Bay Packers
Request a trade
Rodgers holds all of the cards here. He’s currently playing under a massive three-year, $150.8 million contract that comes with a $99.78 million dead cap hit should Green Bay trade the star quarterback this offseason. It’s in this that he would have to rework said deal in order to help facilitate a trade.
That represents a multi-pronged backdrop. If Rodgers refuses to redo his deal, the Packers can’t realistically pull off a trade from a financial perspective. Secondly, no team is going to make a move for the enigmatic quarterback without a guarantee that he’s going to play in 2023 and beyond. Hence, why we brought up the quarterback’s loose cannon mentality.
All signs pointing to Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets or retirement
There is a train of thought around NFL circles that the Jets’ brass meeting with Rodgers earlier this week was an effort to talk him out of retirement. Whispers from the site of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week suggested that Rodgers was leaning in the direction of retirement.
As for the Jets’ quarterback situation, their decision to go all in on Rodgers might have cost the team Derek Carr . He had met with New York’s brass a couple weeks back but just signed on with the New Orleans Saints.
But there’s other layers to this situation. That includes Rodgers contemplating retirement several times, his enigmatic attitude, the quarterback’s price tag and compensation heading to Green Bay in a hypothetical trade. This seems to suggest that it’s the Jets or bust for Rodgers in 2023.
There’s certainly good reason for this. Green Bay is coming off a disastrous non-playoff season. It doesn’t have the pieces in place to contend in the NFC moving forward. Rodgers’ relationship with the organization has been strained dating back to the Mike McCarthy days.
The writing has been on the wall for some time now.
Whether it’s heading to Jersey or retiring, it’s likely that the last we saw of Rodgers in a Packers uniform was following their Week 18 home loss to the Detroit Lions. What a run it has been for the two sides.
Comments / 0