Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Caps D John Carlson back on ice, still far from return

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v8MzS_0lC60Jzj00

Out since taking a puck to the head Dec. 23, Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson skated with the team Wednesday for the first time since the injury.

Despite Carlson’s return to the ice, coach Peter Laviolette said Wednesday that the 33-year-old is not close to returning to the lineup.

“This is an off-in-the-distance thing,” Laviolette said. “But there’s a process that goes with where he’s at and what he’s gone through, and this is the beginning of the process as far as him joining our team.

“Still off in the distance but nice to have him out there.”

Carlson was a first-round pick of the Capitals in the 2007 draft. He has eight goals and 13 assists in 30 games this season.

In 917 games over 14 seasons with Washington, the two-time All-Star and 2018 Stanley Cup champion has 140 goals and 474 assists.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington, DC newsLocal Washington, DC
Mike Pence Condemns Tucker Carlson’s Portrayal Of January 6th, Says History “Will Hold Donald Trump Accountable” For That Day
Washington, DC13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ducks out to spoil Predators’ playoff push
Nashville, TN3 hours ago
Devils, Hurricanes face off in crucial Metropolitan meeting
Newark, NJ3 hours ago
Wild put 12-game point streak on the line vs. Coyotes
Saint Paul, MN3 hours ago
Kevin Lankinen shines as Predators clip Kings in shootout
Nashville, TN11 hours ago
Lamar Jackson offered well north of $40 million per season, still not engaging the Ravens
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Green Bay Packers asking price in Aaron Rodgers trade with Jets revealed
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Hendrick Motorsports could receive big penalties after NASCAR takes parts at Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings reportedly expected to cut 2-time Pro Bowler in coming days
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
San Francisco 49ers insider believes pulling off Lamar Jackson trade is possible in 2023
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Green Bay Packers, New York Jets have ‘worked out’ blockbuster trade with Aaron Rodgers’ decision looming
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Chiefs’ Chris Jones: ‘I will not play for another franchise’
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Minnesota Vikings receive trade offer for Pro Bowler who is on the block
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles reportedly place 5-time Pro Bowler on the trade block
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Boston Red Sox’ Chris Sale won’t start Opening Day
Boston, MA1 hour ago
Carolina Panthers now open to another big NFL Draft trade
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Joe Mixon’s sister a suspect in recent shooting at Cincinnati Bengals star’s home
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Green Bay Packers will honor Aaron Rodgers trade request, want resolution soon
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Lightning face Jets, look for more home success
Tampa, FL4 hours ago
Hurting at goalie, division leader Knights take on Blues
Saint Louis, MO4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy