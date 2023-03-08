Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports Illustrated

Alabama’s Brandon Miller Addresses Death of Jamea Harris for First Time Publicly

By Nick Selbe,

3 days ago

Miller’s season has been shrouded in controversy for his connection to the shooting death of Harris that took place near campus on Jan. 15.

On Wednesday—nearly two months after the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris near Alabama ’s campus—Crimson Tide guard Brandon Miller made his first public comments on the matter, describing the situation as “heartbreaking.”

Miller’s name had been mentioned in court testimony after a police officer testified that Miller had driven the gun used in the killing to former teammate Darius Miles. Miles and another man have been charged with murder, while Miller is considered a cooperating witness and has not been charged with any crime.

“I never lose sight of the fact that a family has lost one of their loved ones that night. This whole situation is just really heartbreaking,” Miller told reporters. “Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that.”

Miller later credited his teammates for allowing him to remain focused on playing basketball amid criticism that he hasn’t faced any discipline for his involvement in the incident.

“I just lean on my teammates. We just go places to get wins,” Miller said, per Mike Rodak of AL.com .

Miller, a top prospect for the 2023 NBA draft, was named the SEC’s Player of the Year on Tuesday after leading the Crimson Tide (26-5, 16-2) to a regular-season conference championship.

