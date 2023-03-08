Open in App
Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ is coming this month

By Matt Adams,

3 days ago

( WXIN ) — There’s no better way to put winter behind you and look forward to spring than by having an ice cream cone.

You can get a free one at participating Dairy Queen locations on Monday, March 20, as DQ celebrates its annual “Free Cone Day” to mark the first day of spring.

“We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season!” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ, said in a statement.

There’s a hidden image on Toblerone chocolate bars: Can you spot it?

Customers can get a free small vanilla cone – what DQ called its “iconic curl you crave” – with no purchase necessary. “All you have to do is show up and order!” the company said on its website .

The promotion, which first launched in 2014, is available all day while supplies last and is good for one cone per person.

Dairy Queen said you can get them at participating “U.S. non-mall locations.” It may not be available on delivery or mobile orders.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

