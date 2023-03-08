Open in App
Chatham County, GA
WSAV News 3

Leilani Simon’s attorneys ask for bond

By Brett Buffington,

3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Attorneys for Leilani Simon are asking for the 23-year-old mother to be let out of the Chatham County Detention Center on a bond.

Simon has been locked up since last November. She’s facing 19 charges, accused of killing her 20-month-old toddler last October.

Simon’s been in a cell in the Chatham County Jail for more than 100 days.

In just over a week – that could change. Her lawyer’s filing this petition in superior court – asking the judge, in this case, to let Leilani out.

When we shared that on Twitter – people who replied were shocked.

The replies included:

“Hope it is denied.”

“Hard no.”

And “She doesn’t deserve it, let her sit.”

There were plenty more – but the fact is Georgia law could give the accused killer a ticket out of her cell.

Chatham County Police believe the mother called 911 and made up a story about Quinton Simon being taken from the family’s southwest Chatham County home.

The 19 charges against Leilani Simon claim the mother beat Quinton, then took his body to a dumpster. After five weeks of searching, the toddler’s remains were found in this landfill – tonight those remains are still at the FBIs crime lab in Virginia.

Leilani Simon is also scheduled for an arraignment hearing. That is expected to happen on March 23rd.

