Sofia Vergara Gets Winter Chic in Wool Trench Coat & Pointy Heels

By Amina Ayoud,

3 days ago
Sofia Vergara snapped a selfie while on set, posting the snapshot to her Instagram Story yesterday.

The selfie saw Vergara wrapped up in a black wool trench coat kept closed and tied up with a belt around the waist. The “Modern Family” actress wore a black top, worn alongside black trousers.

Accessorizing her cozy outerwear, Vergara wore gold rings and chunky chain bracelets all stacked up encrusted with diamonds.

On her feet, the star stood tall in gray pointed platform heels, taking her to new heights. The extra height elongated the actress’ silhouette while offering her an impressive boost.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles as a wide selection of brands like Gucci, Burberry and Jimmy Choo have already started to level up their footwear selection.

When it comes to footwear, Vergara usually favors tall platform sandals and pumps. Aside from stiletto and block-heeled styles, her rotation also includes trendy Gia Borghini mules, See by Chloé boots and Puma sneakers. Vergara’s made soaring heeled platform pumps and sandals her go-to’s over the years, often from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Saint Laurent and Gianvito Rossi.

Vergara is a fashion mainstay, tapped by Dolce & Gabbana as a brand ambassador and campaign star for its Devotion handbag. The actress also has her own line of apparel available at Walmart, as well as eyewear collections for Foster Grant.

