Mia Goth Goes for Gold in Sheer Dress & Metallic Heels at Miu Miu’s PFW After-Party

Mia Goth attended Miu Miu’s dinner and after-party at Gigi Parisas following the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show.

The after-party saw Goth going for gold in a sheer maxi-length dress. The dress was long-sleeved, sparkling and layered overtop a black strappy slip dress that gave Goth extra coverage while creating a layered effect.

Adding some extra bling to her look, the “Infinity Pool” actress stepped into gold sandal heels with a chromatic shiny finish and thick secure straps. The 3 to 4-inch heels worn offered the multi-talented star a few extra inches, lengthening her silhouette. The shoe, along with its silver counterpart, is a closet staple for many thanks to its versatility, Goth included.

Goth made her runway debut during the show, stomping down the runway in one of Miu Miu’s many looks featured the collection.

Miu Miu’s fall 2023 collection highlighted the spirit of the woman on the go, with Miuccia Prada pairing chic neutral tones of black, brown, tan and gray across sharp sweaters, dresses, skirts and coats. Hues of green, orange, pink and red added pops of color throughout the line — which featured sophisticated shoe offerings of chunky monk-strap loafers, peep-toe and buckle-strapped pumps. For a ladylike finish, every model carried leather handbags in the crooks of their arms throughout the show, including Goth, Emma Corrin, Liu Wen and Zaya Wade .

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris , France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris s chedule.

