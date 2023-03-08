This Texas H-E-B Is Getting A New Look After 20 Years Of Being Open

Photo: Google Maps

H-E-B is continuing to give its locations a major facelift — and one Texas store is next up!

The Lincoln Heights location in San Antonio (999 E. Basse Road #150) is getting a new look after more than 20 years of being open, the Texas-based grocery chain announced this week.

"Our team is hard at work reinventing our Lincoln Heights store to better reflect and serve this vibrant community. We want to create a store our loyal customers can be proud of, and we look forward to continue offering a quality shopping experience and the best H-E-B has to offer," said H-E-B Group Vice President San Antonio Kyle Stevens .

In addition to the inclusion of a True Texas BBQ restaurant, the Lincoln Heights H-E-B will grow to over 110,000 square feet. "The store will feature new and upgraded departments, a larger product assortment, an expanded Curbside area with more dedicated parking and new Pharmacy Drive-Thru," the news release states.

The store will remain open during the renovations.