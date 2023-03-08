New Janet Jackson And TLC Docs, Keyshia Cole Biopic Headed To A+E/Lifetime

Three R&B faves are coming to a small screen near you, thanks to A+E/Lifetime.

Janet Jackson’s back. Following her acclaimed, four-part eponymous docuseries from last year, Lifetime and A+E have announced a new documentary that’ll follow the pioneering singer as she embarks on her upcoming Together Again Tour and collaborates with her brother, Randy, to reunite their family band 40 years after their last performance.

Janet Jackson: Family First is described as “ the next chapter in Janet’s journey, in her own words and experiences with an exclusive, intimate, and honest look at her life, family, and legendary artistry.” The tour will commemorate her 50th year as an entertainer, plus the 25th anniversary of The Velvet Rope and 30th anniversary of janet. The documentary is currently filming, so the release date has yet to be determined.

The networks also announced the arrival of projects from TLC and Keyshia Cole.

TLC Forever —not to be confused with their VH1 biopic , CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story —will chronicle the revolutionary group’s dynamic and influence as surviving members T-Boz and Chilli tell their story in their own words . The two-hour documentary will simulcast on Lifetime and A&E on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Meanwhile, Keyshia Cole is set to star in her own biopic, Keyshia Cole: This Is My Story . This marks the R&B songbird’s acting debut. As part of Lifetime’s Black Music Month celebration, the film will follow the GRAMMY nominee’s early days in Oakland and her rise of becoming a music and television star. Her late mother , Frankie Lons, will be played by Debbi Morgan.

“This is a story of a daughter’s love for her mother and although my heart remains broken from her untimely passing, I am honored to be sharing it with the world,” said Cole, 41, in a statement. “Playing the role of myself was a unique opportunity to re-live special moments in my life that also gave me the chance to process her loss in ways I did not expect. I miss her every day and even though she is not here, her presence was felt throughout this film. Mom, I love you.”

The film will feature a new song from Cole titled “Forever Is A Thing.” Warryn Campbell composed the original score.

The biopic will debut on Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

