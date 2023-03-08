Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

Cal State Bakersfield’s Antavion Collum overcomes setbacks to reach star potential

By Taylor Schaub,

3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield’s Antavion Collum has overcome confidence issues and setbacks to become a standout player for the Roadrunners. In an interview with 17 News, Collum shares his journey to success and the impact he’s made in southwest Bakersfield.

“When I left high school, I just got into situations that messed with my confidence a little bit,” Collum revealed.

His confidence issues took a toll on him on and off the court during his time at Ole Miss, but a new team, a new coach, and a renewed sense of purpose gave him a lifeline.

“I told [Antavion] if he doesn’t trust me, then this is not going to work. And this has got to be a daily walk that it wasn’t going to happen overnight,” said Rod Barnes, the Roadrunners’ head coach.

Collum’s hard work paid off, and he became the team’s primary offensive option, regularly scoring over 20 points per game and earning Big West Player of the Week honors earlier this season. However, for Collum, it wasn’t just about the numbers. It was about regaining his confidence and rediscovering his love for the game.

“I was like, I’m not gonna let nobody else take my confidence from me,” said Collum.

Barnes was rewarded beyond measure, with Collum stepping up and pushing the team’s season forward in a direction that will continue to help them in the future.

