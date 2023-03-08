Two Bend women warn public after being victims of recent car break-ins they believe are tied to same man

Submitted by Haley Bier Security photo of possible Bend theft suspect

( Update: Adding video, comments from victims of recent break-ins)

Police confirm details, investigating if same suspect involved

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two women have been tracking down details, security photos and the whereabouts of a man they believe has been smashing car windows, stealing wallets and using the cards to spend funds quickly in various locations around Bend in recent weeks.

Haley Bier, one of the car break-in victims, provided two store security photos to NewsChannel 21 of the man she believes broke into her car last week. She works in West Bend, and recently after closing, she came out to a smashed window on her truck.

"So he's taking credit cards, and spending them as fast as he can. Sometimes he wears a mask, sometimes he doesn't sometimes he wear gloves sometime he doesn't, but he goes pretty quickly" Bier explained.

She continued, "He kind of has more like a country style aesthetic as far as you know the worn in jeans and the boots, a worn in hat. He seems to know the area pretty well, and he seems to stick more to the northeast side with all of his spending."

Bier says the man made other purchases, totaling over a thousand dollars, with her stolen credit cards before she was able to cancel them. "When I tried to cancel it, it just kept saying system error, system error. Then he tried to take my debit card to a Chase ATM and pull out some money" Bier told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday.

Bier posted about her experience on Nextdoor , and heard from another Bend woman describing a similiar break in. A woman named Becky, who declined to be on camera, told us someone broke into her daughters Toyota Prius in the main parking lot of Cascades Lakes Brewery just a few days ago.

In both cases, wallets were left out in the open inside the car, and could be seen through a window.

"People are just walking through parking lots, trying to see if doors are unlocked and they might grab whatever they can grab" Bend Police Department communications manager Sheila Miller explained to NewsChannel 21 Wednesday.

Bend police say they have not been able to confirm if the two crimes were related, or if the same person is committing the acts. Car break ins, or clouts, in the Bend area are not uncommon.

"So far this year we've had 29 unauthorized entries into a motor vehicle reports, and then 48 thefts from a vehicle so these are fairly common, and it's only March" Miller revealed Wednesday.

An online form , along with a non-emergency dispatch number, is available for car clout victims. The police department plans on passing out signs to local businesses encourage people to not leave valuable possessions behind. People arrested for the break ins can face serious consequences.

"The jail then determines whether or not that person remains in jail, and then the District Attorney's office through prosecution, and a judge and jury would determine what kind of sentence that person would receive" Miller explained if a suspect is caught for the recent break ins.

Bier told NewsChannel 21 someone else told her they were victimized in January, and that another woman parked in a crowded parking lot near St. Charles Bend had her window bashed out, the suspect took her wallet and then went on a shopping spree.

If you or anyone you know can identify the man pictured, you are encouraged to call the Bend Police Department at 541-693-6911.

