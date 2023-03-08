Open in App
KOLR10 News

Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ is coming this month

By Matt Adams,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1li7tm_0lC5vez300

( WXIN ) — There’s no better way to put winter behind you and look forward to spring than by having an ice cream cone.

You can get a free one at participating Dairy Queen locations on Monday, March 20, as DQ celebrates its annual “Free Cone Day” to mark the first day of spring.

“We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season!” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ, said in a statement.

There’s a hidden image on Toblerone chocolate bars: Can you spot it?

Customers can get a free small vanilla cone – what DQ called its “iconic curl you crave” – with no purchase necessary. “All you have to do is show up and order!” the company said on its website .

The promotion, which first launched in 2014, is available all day while supplies last and is good for one cone per person.

Dairy Queen said you can get them at participating “U.S. non-mall locations.” It may not be available on delivery or mobile orders.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Illinois hoarder finds husband’s body after 8 months
Troy, IL6 days ago
‘May God have mercy on your soul, because I sure wouldn’t’; Neighbors react to Waynesville child’s death
Waynesville, MO3 days ago
Animal tranquilizer kills another inmate in Licking
Licking, MO3 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX8 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
Raising Cane’s Legally Banned From Selling Chicken After Signing 15-Year Lease at New Location
Hobart, IN25 days ago
Man Sleeps in Animal Shelter for 7 Nights to Support Dog that Waited 400 Days for a Home.
Merriam, KS8 days ago
The Most Dangerous Missouri City After Dark Isn’t St. Louis or KC
Kansas City, MO26 days ago
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Saint Louis, MO6 days ago
This Huge Thrift Shop in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Columbia, MO19 days ago
First of Three Dillard’s Stores Permanently Closing This Month Sets to Exit Recently-Sold U.S. Shopping Mall
Grand Island, NE3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy