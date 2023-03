2023 Minnesota Boys High School Hockey State Tournament

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Luverne vs. Alexandria/Mahtomedi loser, 10 a.m.

Hermantown vs. Alexandria/Mahtomedi winner, 11 a.m.

Cretin-Derham Hall/Maple Grove loser vs. Moorhead/Edina loser, 10 a.m.

Cretin-Derham Hall (18-9-1) vs. Maple Grove (22-5-1), 11 a.m.

By The Associated Press,

May need paid subscription

May need paid subscription

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE