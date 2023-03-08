Woman repeatedly punched in face by would-be sex attacker in Manhattan

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are looking for a creep who tried to sexually assault a woman before he punched and robbed her in Harlem last month, police said.

The would-be sex attacker approached the victim on Feb. 23 around 5:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and West 132nd Street.

The victim suffered several blows to the face before the assailant stole her purse, which contained $40 and a phone, and fled eastbound on West 133rd Street.

She required hospitalization for injuries sustained in the assault, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).