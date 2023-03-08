Open in App
KOIN 6 News

Dairy Queen’s ‘Free Cone Day’ is coming this month

By Matt Adams,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwkyc_0lC5vBa600

( WXIN ) — There’s no better way to put winter behind you and look forward to spring than by having an ice cream cone.

You can get a free one at participating Dairy Queen locations on Monday, March 20, as DQ celebrates its annual “Free Cone Day” to mark the first day of spring.

“We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season!” Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ, said in a statement.

There’s a hidden image on Toblerone chocolate bars: Can you spot it?

Customers can get a free small vanilla cone – what DQ called its “iconic curl you crave” – with no purchase necessary. “All you have to do is show up and order!” the company said on its website .

The promotion, which first launched in 2014, is available all day while supplies last and is good for one cone per person.

Dairy Queen said you can get them at participating “U.S. non-mall locations.” It may not be available on delivery or mobile orders.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
People found living in tunnel under Colorado highway flyover
Wheat Ridge, CO2 days ago
Concern mounts in Portland after 3 shootings within 48 hours
Portland, OR1 day ago
FBI offers $25k reward in search for suspects in Oregon, Washington substation attacks
Washington, DC2 days ago
Girl Scouts ‘extremely disappointed’ with cookie baker amid inventory, supply chain problems
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Delays continue after homeless camp found in tunnel under Steel Bridge
Portland, OR2 days ago
‘Action starts today’: Wheeler announces first homeless shelter site in camp plan
Portland, OR2 days ago
Pie in the Sky: Juvenile bald eagle snatches pizza slice in Connecticut
Wethersfield, CT2 days ago
Missing Indiana girl found in shed; 18 year-old taken into custody
Attica, IN2 days ago
Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
Plant City, FL2 days ago
1 dead after shooting in Foster-Powell neighborhood
Portland, OR2 days ago
Fiery, head-on crash injures 2 on Hwy 6 in Forest Grove
Forest Grove, OR14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy