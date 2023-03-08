Open in App
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

Atmospheric rivers in the forecast for Pacific Northwest

By John Ross Ferrara,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzbwW_0lC5v81A00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — After weeks of abnormally cold and snowy weather, Portland is forecast to see typical March temperatures and rainfall in the coming days.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that daily highs will climb into the 50s by Saturday as a wave of storms continues to bring needed rain to the region.

Record snowstorm provides no drought relief for Oregon. Here’s why

“We are switching from a cold and showery pattern to a mild and wet one,” Bayern said. “A pair of moderate to strong atmospheric rivers will impact the west coast over the weekend. The first storm comes Thursday and will bring numerous showers to the area, likely picking up into the evening and overnight.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VoDj2_0lC5v81A00
Saturday rain forecast. (KOIN 6)
Melty snow in Portland, atmospheric river coming

Flooding and landslides will be possible across the Coast Range and in areas of the Central and Southern Oregon coast as heavy rain will continue to impact the area through Friday. Heavy snow will also be possible in the Cascades. Rain and 50-degree temperatures are expected to linger into early next week.

“We’ll get a brief break from widespread rain on Saturday with scattered showers,” Bayern said. “Then a second atmospheric river fueled system arrives on Sunday into Monday. The Portland metro area will once again be under soggy conditions.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0
