ESPN says the Patriots should target this elite OT in free agency

By Alex Reimer,

3 days ago

The Patriots’ biggest need this offseason resides up front. Acquiring offensive linemen might not be sexy, but it can be effective.

ESPN recently published a list of the top potential free agent signings for each NFL team. Aaron Schatz from the analytics-inclined Football Outsiders compiled the dossier, and said the Patriots should target 49ers left tackle Mike McGlinchey.

“The Patriots need to do a better job of protecting Mac Jones, but they also want strong run blockers because their offense is so run-heavy,” he writes. “Signing McGlinchey to replace the departing Isaiah Wynn should improve the Patriots in both areas.”

Schatz cites a few advanced statistics to support his argument, saying McGlinchey’s RBWR (run block win rate) ranked fifth among all left tackles last season. For those who are blissfully unaware, RBWR calculates the portion of plays in which a player “won” his block on designed running plays. McGlinchey’s RBWR last season was 81.2 percent.

A 2018 first-round pick, McGlinchey is expected to command a sizable salary this offseason at roughly $15 million annually — or more. The Patriots enter free agency with about $32 million in cap space.

The Patriots could select an elite offensive tackle in the NFL Draft, too, since they pick at No. 14 overall. But their draft capital might be better spent elsewhere, such as the receiver position, despite their failure to develop wideouts. Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba met with the Patriots at the NFL Combine last week in Indianapolis.

Regardless, whomever the Patriots run out to protect Jones’ blindside should be an upgrade over Wynn, who was a turnstile. The NFL free agency official tampering period begins Monday.

